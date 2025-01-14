Mayflower Named America’s Most Trusted Moving Company in Lifestory Research 2025 Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Moving Company Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayflower has been ranked as the most trusted moving company in the Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedMoving Company Study, earning the highest trust rating in the industry with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 97.3.The study, which gathered insights from 59,427 surveys conducted across the United States over the past year, revealed Mayflower’s continued dominance in consumer trust. Mayflower consistently received top reviews and trust ratings, outpacing other major moving companies. The rankings also highlighted other well-regarded moving brands, including United Van Lines, North American Van Lines, Allied Van Lines, Atlas Van Lines, Bekins Van Lines, Graebel Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines, and Wheaton Van Lines.The Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedMoving Company Study found that consumers prioritize several key brand attributes when selecting a home moving company. Reliability is the most important factor, with people seeking a trustworthy company to handle their belongings carefully and deliver on time. Customer service also plays a critical role, as shoppers look for companies that offer responsive, helpful support throughout the moving process. Reputation is another primary consideration, with consumers gravitating toward brands with a proven track record of positive reviews and recommendations. Transparency regarding pricing and services is also crucial, with clear communication helping to alleviate the stress and uncertainty often associated with moving. Lastly, experience and professionalism are valued, as individuals prefer companies with a long history of successfully managing relocations, providing peace of mind during a complex and overwhelming experience.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-moving-company-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact to learn more.

