2025 Leadership Awards Open for Nominations The Institute of Medicine of Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago 2025 Leadership Awards are open for nominations. The seven award categories are open to all through April 23, 2025. There is no fee to submit an entry. The award winners will be recognized at the 2025 Leadership Awards & Annual Meeting on June 26, 2025 at Maggianos-Chicago. More details here>

The Henry P. Russe, MD Citation for Exemplary Compassion in Healthcare

HENRY P. RUSSE, MD (February 12, 1928-May 10, 1991) served as Dean of Rush Medical College at Rush University Medical Center and served five terms as President of The Institute of Medicine of Chicago during an extraordinary decade of personal and professional commitment to the advancement of medicine. To recognize his contributions, the Trustees of Rush University Medical Center and The Institute of Medicine of Chicago have established the Henry P. Russe, MD Citation for Exemplary Compassion in Healthcare. This ongoing award demonstrates, as Dr. Russe exemplified, that humanitarianism must characterize the practice of medicine and medical education beyond the science, technology, and personal skillfulness essential in caring for the health of our fellow citizens.

IOMC Humanitarian Global Health Award

Presented to a Chicago, Cook, and Collar counties area individual or organization that has provided voluntary, longstanding, and international humanitarian health service(s). All humanitarian efforts must have been performed outside the US for this award. His/her/their professional history and timeline of their work initiatives must be included in the submittal. The recipient need not be a Fellow or affiliated with the IOMC.

The Portes/IOMC Award for Excellence in Prevention of Disease

Awarded periodically to an individual in the Illinois region who has shown excellence in health promotion and disease prevention by their contributions in the area of prevention of disease and the remediation of disability and human suffering. The individual need not be a Fellow of the IOMC.

Innovation in Health Care / Health Care Delivery Two award opportunities!

The Innovations in Health Care/Health Care Delivery Award recognizes an individual or organization that has implemented an approach, strategy, or improvement in health care or health care delivery that enhances patient care, equity, and/or improves outcomes. Two awards comprise this specific award. 1) Health Improvement - primarily academic institutions. 2) Healthcare Delivery - individual or an organization. It is essential to include the leader's curriculum vitae with the submittal of an organizational nomination. The healthcare professional need not be a Fellow of the IOMC.

The IOMC Award for Public Service

This award is presented to a Chicago, county, or state healthcare professional with a longstanding history of voluntary public service. Such service should have enhanced the health of Chicago, Cook County, and /or the State of Illinois residents. The healthcare professional need not be a Fellow of the IOMC.

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award is a rare recognition provided by the Institute to an individual whose contributions, meaning, and significance to the Institute cannot be expressed in any other way. Acknowledges an individual and a career as a healthcare leader and abiding commitment to the welfare of patients and the health of the citizens of Chicago, Cook, Collar Counties, and the State of Illinois. This award will be presented at the Annual Leadership Awards convening, if awarded.

Deadline for the above Nominations: April 23, 2025. For more details and to download the Nomination Form, visit www.iomc.org/Awards.

Contact us if you have questions by sending an email to awards@iomc.org.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to better meet the needs of its members, including the Chicago, Counties and the State of Illinois community. 501c3 non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

