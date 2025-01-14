Armstrong Flooring Tops Lifestory Research’s 2025 America’s Most Trusted® Rankings in Three Flooring Product Studies

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Flooring Studies.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most Trustedstudies, which surveyed thousands of U.S. consumers over the past 12 months, reveal that Armstrong is the most trusted brand in three major flooring categories: Vinyl, Laminate, and Tile.2025 America’s Most Trusted Vinyl Flooring BrandThe Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedVinyl Flooring Study has recognized Armstrong as the most trusted brand among consumers considering vinyl flooring. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 106.5, Armstrong achieved the highest trust rating of all major flooring brands. The ranking is based on feedback from 4,178 U.S. consumers surveyed over the past 12 months. Consumers rated their trust in the flooring vinyl brands Armstrong, Pergo, Mohawk, Shaw, Bruce, and Mannington.2025 America’s Most Trusted Laminate Flooring BrandThe Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedLaminate Flooring Study has named Armstrong the most trusted brand among consumers considering laminate flooring. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 108.4, Armstrong received the highest trust rating of all leading flooring brands. The ranking is based on feedback from 4,442 U.S. consumers surveyed over the past 12 months. Consumers rated their trust in the flooring laminate brands Armstrong, Pergo, Mohawk, Bruce, Mannington, and Shaw.2025 America’s Most Trusted Tile Flooring BrandThe Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedTile Flooring Study has ranked Armstrong as the most trusted brand among consumers considering tile flooring. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 112.9, Armstrong earned the highest trust rating among leading tile flooring brands. The ranking is based on insights from 3,245 U.S. consumers surveyed over the past 12 months. Consumers rated their trust in the tile flooring brands Armstrong, Mohawk Ceramic, Porcelanosa, American Olean, Dal-Tile, Shaw, Interceramic, Arizona Tile, Marazzi Tile, Florida Tile, Monarch Tile, and Emser Tile.For more information about the Vinyl study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-vinyl-flooring-brand-ranking-review For more information about the Laminate study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-laminate-flooring-brand-ranking-review For more information about the Tile study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-tile-flooring-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.