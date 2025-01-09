Bio Sensing Technologies Unveils Smart HEAD System™

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bio Sensing Technologies, a leading innovator in sports safety and wearable technology, has launched the Smart HEAD System™ — a new device designed to monitor critical head biometrics, including head temperature, rotation, and impact velocity, in real-time. This compact, quarter-sized sensor offers athletes, medical professionals, and coaches the ability to track the most important health metrics related to brain health during physical activities.

Science has come a long way in many fields, but much remains unknown about the complexities of the human body, especially the brain. As athletes continue to push performance limits, understanding and monitoring head health has never been more crucial. The Smart HEAD System™ provides a solution, offering a non-invasive way to monitor head biometrics during sports and high-performance activities.

The lightweight, discreet sensor fits seamlessly into helmets, headgear, and even a light headband, without affecting performance. It transmits real-time biometric data via Bluetooth to a handheld device (like a phone, or tablet), where coaches, parents, and medical professionals can access detailed analytics through a cloud-based app. This immediate access to head impact data allows for more informed decision-making, enhancing safety and reducing the risk of brain injury.

“The Smart HEAD System™ represents a leap forward in athlete safety,” said Bio Sensing Technologies’ Program Management team. “By offering precise, real-time insights into head impacts, this technology will empower sports teams, coaches, medical professionals, and parents to make better decisions about player health, both on and off the field.”

This innovative system is poised to make an impact across various sports industries. With over 90 million helmets in use in the United States and an estimated 4 million concussions occurring annually, the Smart HEAD System™ aims to improve concussion prevention and player safety through data-driven monitoring. Early testing has generated significant interest from sports technology experts, as the device allows for an unprecedented level of visibility into head injury risks.

In addition to its application in sports, the Smart HEAD System™ offers valuable benefits for military personnel and individuals undergoing physical rehabilitation. Physical therapists and neurologists can use the system to track recovery progress, make more accurate health assessments, and tailor treatment plans to enhance outcomes.

The Smart HEAD System™ is designed to give athletes a competitive edge by providing crucial data on head impacts that was previously unavailable. By integrating this technology, athletes and coaches can better protect players, maximize performance, and reduce injury risks.

To learn more about the Smart HEAD System™ and how it is transforming sports safety, visit www.bio-sensingtechnologies.com.

About Bio Sensing Technologies: Bio Sensing Technologies is a Colorado Springs-based company focused on advancing the field of wearable technology to improve safety and performance in sports and military applications. Through innovative biometric tracking systems, Bio Sensing Technologies is leading the way in understanding and mitigating the risks of head injuries.

