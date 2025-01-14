Thomasville Named America’s Most Trusted Cabinet Brand for Second Consecutive Year in Lifestory Research 2025 Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Cabinet Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomasville has been recognized as the most trusted cabinet brand in the Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedCabinet Study, earning the top spot for the second consecutive year. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 108.7, Thomasville outpaced other leading cabinet brands, securing the highest trust and review ratings from consumers considering cabinetry purchases.The study, which surveyed 4,441 U.S. consumers over the past 12 months, highlighted the most trusted cabinet brands in the market. Thomasville stood out for its reputation, consistently receiving top marks for quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. Other notable brands in the rankings included Henrybuilt, Timberlake, American Woodmark, MasterCraft, Medallion, UltraCraft, Kitchen Craft, Wellborn, Hampton Bay, KraftMaid, Aristokraft, and Merillat.The Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedCabinet Study is based on consumers' opinions about their perceptions of the most popular cabinet brands. The study highlights the importance of brand trust, with factors such as product quality, customer service, and overall reputation playing key roles in determining consumer preferences.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-cabinet-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact Lifestory to learn more.

