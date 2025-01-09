Statement From Mayor Andrea Horwath on the Passing of Robert Fyfe

It is with great sadness we learned of the passing of Robert Fyfe, a dedicated servant of his community and country. At the age of 91, Robert passed away following a short stay at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton.

Robert served with distinction in the Royal Canadian Navy and went on to a long and accomplished career as a firefighter with the Hamilton Fire Department from 1960 until his retirement in 1991. He also served as Chair of the Hamilton Veterans Committee, where his contributions were recognized in 2016 with the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation.

Robert was a respected and dedicated community champion. His legacy includes numerous achievements that all Hamiltonians benefit from today. His commendation citation highlighted his role in shaping municipal policy on The Fields of Honour in City cemeteries, aiding in revisions to the City of Hamilton’s Facility Naming Policy to recognize military personnel, updating military memorials in Hamilton, where possible, to include military service in all theatres of service up to the Afghanistan deployment, and the renaming of James Street North to Veterans Way. Robert was also part of the advisory committee for the City of Hamilton’s Veterans Place memorial in downtown Hamilton’s Gore Park - a lasting tribute to the sacrifices of Canadian service members.

Robert Fyfe holds a special place in Hamiltonians’ hearts. We recognize his bravery and courage for serving in Canada’s military, and with the Hamilton Fire Department. I thank him for the peace and freedom we all enjoy today.

My sincere condolences to Robert’s family, friends and loved ones. May he rest in peace.