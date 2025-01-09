3i Debuts Two Groundbreaking Products at CES 2025: P10 Ultra and G10+ Transform Home Automation

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3i, a leading smart home technology brand, has made a significant impact at CES 2025 by unveiling its latest innovations, the 3i P10 Ultra and 3i G10+. These advanced robotic cleaning solutions embody 3i's vision of a seamless and intelligent lifestyle, offering unparalleled convenience, precision, and performance for households worldwide.

At CES 2025, 3i's booth, located at Venetian Expo Booth # 51232, has provided attendees with a first-hand look at its advanced cleaning technologies. The exhibit has featured professional demonstrations of the P10 Ultra and G10+, offering a comprehensive showcase of their innovative features and capabilities in a highly engaging and informative environment.

3i at CES 2025: A Crowded Hub of Innovation and Excitement

3i’s booth at CES 2025 has been one of the busiest spots at the Venetian Expo. Crowds of attendees gathered throughout the day to see live demonstrations of the P10 Ultra and G10+, with many eagerly lining up to try the products themselves. Visitors could be seen discussing the TangleCut™ feature of the P10 Ultra, marveling at its ability to cut through hair tangles effortlessly, and closely observing the compressed dustbin system of the G10+, which drastically reduces maintenance.

The booth buzzed with excitement as attendees watched how the S10 Ultra’s water circulation system delivered cleaner and more hygienic results. The audience’s curiosity was palpable, with numerous questions and enthusiastic feedback pouring in during interactive product demos. From tech enthusiasts to casual visitors, 3i’s innovative solutions clearly struck a chord, making the booth one of the liveliest and most talked-about at CES this year.

3i P10 Ultra: The Ultimate Cleaning Solution for Modern Lifestyles

The 3i P10 Ultra has set a new benchmark in robotic cleaning by combining full automation, advanced precision, and intelligent functionality. Designed for pet owners and tech enthusiasts, the P10 Ultra empowers users to enjoy a spotless home without lifting a finger. Its seamless integration of advanced technologies ensures a comprehensive cleaning experience that is efficient, effective, and worry-free.

Key Features of the 3i P10 Ultra :

Self-Cleaning Station & Mop with Hot Water: Its all-in-one self-cleaning station handles mop washing, scrubbing, and hot-air drying automatically, while keeping the base dry and residue-free. With a 3L dust bag, the P10 Ultra offers up to 70 days of uninterrupted cleaning without the need for maintenance.

Edge-to-Edge Coverage with UltraReach™ Technology: The extendable mop arm ensures 0-mm gapless cleaning along walls and corners, with no missed spots. The flexible arm retracts upon encountering obstacles to protect furniture, resuming cleaning seamlessly after clearing the obstacle.

Advanced Hygiene Features: Silver-ion water purification prevents bacterial growth, ensuring clean mop cycles. Dustproof bags and filters eliminate airborne pollutants, promoting a healthier indoor environment.

AI-Powered Smart Cleaning: The AI recognition system identifies 68 types of dirt, customizing cleaning strategies for optimal results.

Pet-Friendly Design: Pet avoidance mode keeps the robot at a safe distance from pets, ensuring their safety during cleaning. Increased suction in pet areas effectively cleans fur, food, and litter, tailored for pet-related messes.

Advanced Navigation and Obstacle Management: Features LDS lidar and 3D structured light technology for efficient path planning and obstacle avoidance. Navigates over thresholds up to 20 mm and inclines of 15 degrees, ensuring smooth cleaning across multi-room spaces.

3i G10+: Advanced and Comprehensive Cleaning for Modern Homes

The 3i G10+ is a smart, high-performance cleaning solution designed for busy households, combining convenience, adaptability, and health-focused features to simplify daily routines and reduce manual effort. Core Advantages of the 3i G10+ :

Quiet Dust Compression System: The unique mechanical compression dustbin reduces the need for frequent emptying, allowing up to 60 days of maintenance-free operation. Additionally, a built-in UV light sterilizes the dustbin, eliminating 99.99% of allergens and bacteria for a healthier living environment

Dual-Edge Sweeping and Mopping: Equipped with dual-edge sweeping and mopping technology, the robot achieves 0 mm edge-to-edge cleaning, leaving no corner or tight space untouched.

High-Performance Cleaning: With a maximum suction power of 18,000 Pa, the G10+ effectively removes dirt, dust, hair, and embedded debris from carpets and hard floors.

Intelligent Navigation and Adaptability: Equipped with ApexVision™ dToF lidar and advanced BEV navigation algorithms, the G10+ optimizes cleaning paths, navigates efficiently, and avoids obstacles, even in complex home layouts.

Carpet-Specific Adjustments: The G10+ automatically detects carpets and adjusts its cleaning mode, offering options such as Carpet Boost for enhanced suction, Secondary Carpet Cleaning for double passes, and Carpet Avoidance for long-fiber carpets.

Smart and Personalized Controls: The G10+ supports app-based remote control, allowing users to customize cleaning schedules, set no-go zones, and receive detailed cleaning reports. Integration with Alexa and Google Assistant enables voice command functionality for added convenience.

Transform Your Home Today – Discover, Experience, and Own the Future of Cleaning with 3i

The 3i P10 Ultra, G10+, and S10 Ultra have set new standards in home cleaning, combining powerful performance, intelligent features, and effortless convenience. Whether you’re seeking the hands-free, fully automated experience of the P10 Ultra, precision and health-focused cleaning with the G10+, or the endless cleaning freedom and zero hassle of the S10 Ultra with its WaterRecycle System. 3i’s innovations empower you to reclaim your time and enjoy a cleaner, healthier living environment.

It’s time to take control and elevate your living space with cutting-edge technology that works smarter, so you don’t have to. Visit https://us.3itech.com/pages/3i-ces now to explore the products, and secure your P10 Ultra, G10+, or S10 Ultra today. 3i isn’t just about cleaning—it’s about empowering your lifestyle. The future of smart living starts with you.

About 3i

3i, a pioneer in smart home technology, stands for Imagination, Innovation, and Intelligence. Our team of exceptional engineers embodies a culture of craftsmanship, committed to precision and excellence. With a vision to reach the pinnacle of the smart home industry, 3i is dedicated to delivering first-ever products that enhance everyday life and shape a limitless future. To learn more, visit https://us.3itech.com/pages/3i-ces



