LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of LPL Financial LLC, announced today it will report fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day.



The conference call will be accessible and available for replay at investor.lpl.com/events.

Contacts

Investor Relations

investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

Media Relations

media.relations@lplfinancial.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 28,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

