Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Chevy Chase, Maryland

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest D.C. Metro area community, Chevy Chase Crossing, is coming soon to Maryland. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will feature two distinct collections of luxury townhomes, perfectly designed for modern living and situated along the anticipated new Purple Line transit system. The community will be located at Manor Road and Erdem Place in Chevy Chase and is anticipated to open in early 2025.

Chevy Chase Crossing will offer luxurious townhomes with spacious floor plans ranging from more than 2,400 to over 3,600 square feet, including 3 to 4 bedrooms, two-car garages, and options for elevators. Each home is designed to provide an exceptional living experience with features such as open kitchen/great room combos, luxurious primary bedroom suites, spacious secondary bedrooms, convenient bedroom-level laundry rooms, and flex rooms. Homes will be priced from $1.7 million.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“We are excited to introduce Chevy Chase Crossing, a community that perfectly blends luxury and convenience in one of the most desirable locations in the D.C. Metro area,” said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro. “With its proximity to the future Purple Line, major commuting routes, and abundant shopping and dining, this community offers an unparalleled lifestyle for our homeowners.”

Chevy Chase Crossing by Toll Brothers is located within the highly rated Montgomery County Public Schools district. Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy being just minutes to the new Purple Line station, in addition to having seamless access to Interstate 495 and Connecticut Avenue. The community is also close to recreation at Rock Creek Park, and exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment options at nearby Chevy Chase Lake, Bethesda Row, The Shops at Wisconsin Place, and Chevy Chase Pavilion.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the D.C. Metro area include Amalyn and The Grove at Dominion Hills.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Chevy Chase Crossing, call (866) 232-1718 or visit TollBrothers.com/DC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

