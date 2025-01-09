PruittHealth Acquires Family-Owned Skilled Nursing Centers in Middle Georgia

NORCROSS, Ga, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PruittHealth, a family-owned and Georgia-based provider of post-acute care, today announced the purchase of two new health care centers from industry leader Debbie Meade and her Georgia-based organization Health Management. PruittHealth took over the operations of Eastview Nursing Center in Macon and Southern Pines Nursing Center in Warner Robins on December 31. The locations were rebranded as PruittHealth – Lakeside and PruittHealth – Warner Robins.



“We recognize and deeply respect the rich heritage of this family-owned organization, built over many years by Debbie Meade and her devoted team,” said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth. We believe family makes us stronger, and we are fully committed to preserving this legacy while shaping a bright future for the patients in these locations we now have the privilege of serving.”



PruittHealth has a robust transition plan and has been working closely with on-site teams at both locations for several weeks to ensure the continuity of high-quality care.



“I have known and worked on industry initiatives with Neil Pruitt for decades, and I can say without hesitation that his commitment to providing our state with high-quality care options and innovation in post-acute care is second to none,” said Debbie Meade, CEO of Health Management. “I have full confidence that under his leadership, our patients will continue to receive the highest level of care and attention they deserve.”



PruittHealth – Lakeside on Jeffersonville Road in Macon is a 92-bed long-term care facility with full-time onsite rehabilitation services. PruittHealth – Warner Robins on Elberta Road in Warner Robins is a 66-bed long-term care facility that also offers comprehensive care for patients recovering from hospital stays such as stroke, heart attack, infection, or accidental injury.



With the acquisition of the new centers, PruittHealth now owns and operates 64 skilled nursing facilities in Georgia and 102 across the Southeast. PruittHealth offers patients a seamless continuum of care, including home health, therapy, pharmacy, personal care services, assisted living, hospice, and palliative care. For more information, visit PruittHealth.com.



+++

About PruittHealth:



Founded in 1969, PruittHealth provides an expansive network of post-acute health care and senior services, offering skilled nursing and senior living services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, veteran care, therapy, pharmacy and infusion services, and more. Based in Georgia, the organization’s 15,000 employee partners serve approximately 26,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com.

For more information, contact Communications@PruittHealth.com

Attachments

Kristi Ledford PruittHealth 770-845-2181 kristi.ledford@pruitthealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.