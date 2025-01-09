Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,056 in the last 365 days.

PWB 40th Anniversary Kickoff Event

Save the date for the Washington State Public Works Board’s 40th anniversary kickoff event – held in-person at Legislative Building in Olympia.

Join PWB members, staff, and legislators at the capitol to hear about project investments in your community and see SYNC’s* new, exciting data dashboard!

*SYNC: interagency, multijurisdictional system improvement team

Event details can be found below:

  • WHEN: January 30, 2025 from 4 – 7 PM
  • WHERE: Washington Office of the State Treasurer – Legislative Building 2nd Floor, Room 230
    416 Sid Snyder Ave SW, Olympia, WA 98501
  • RSVP link (on Smartsheet)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PWB 40th Anniversary Kickoff Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more