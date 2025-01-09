PWB 40th Anniversary Kickoff Event

Save the date for the Washington State Public Works Board’s 40th anniversary kickoff event – held in-person at Legislative Building in Olympia.

Join PWB members, staff, and legislators at the capitol to hear about project investments in your community and see SYNC’s* new, exciting data dashboard!

*SYNC: interagency, multijurisdictional system improvement team

Event details can be found below:

WHEN: January 30, 2025 from 4 – 7 PM