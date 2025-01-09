Buchanan Street Partners is New Family Enterprise USA Sponsor

Newport Beach Real Estate Investment Firm Helps to Support Health of Family Businesses

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buchanan Street Partners, a real estate investment management firm, is a new sponsor of Family Enterprise USA , and a supporter of generationally-owned family businesses.Buchanan Street Partners, founded in 1999 and based in Newport Beach, Calif., focuses its real estate investment business on commercial, multifamily, and self-storage direct ownership, and debt investments.Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA, welcomed the support of Buchanan Street Partners as a part of the organization’s growing number of sponsors and supporters helping to get its messages heard by legislators on Capitol Hill. Soldano is also President of a sister organization, Policy and Taxation Group, which advocates for successful individuals and family offices.“We’re very excited to collaborate with Family Enterprise USA and assist in its mission to educate our legislators on the importance of keeping the country’s family businesses strong and growing,” said Thomas K. Downes, Senior Vice President - Investor Relations, Buchanan Street Partners. “The information, research, and stories they relay to our economic and tax policy representatives is vitally important, and we need that voice to be loud on Capitol Hill,” said Downes about the firm’s support.According to research, America’s multi-generational family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product. Family businesses are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country’s private workforce, the research shows.Since its inception, Buchanan Street Partners has invested in over $8 billion of real estate debt and equity investments. The firm also has a $500 million portfolio of institutional quality self-storage assets throughout the Western states. A partner to many family business owners, Buchanan Street Partners is a SEC registered investment advisor“We’re very excited to have Buchanan Street Partners’ expertise and insights on keeping America’s family businesses healthy and growing,” said Soldano about the sponsorship. “Our role in educating Congress, and members of the growing Congressional Family Business Caucus, on the importance of family businesses as a major engine in our economy is crucial to keeping them strong and successful,” she said. “Buchanan Street’s support will continue to make that possible.”ABOUT BUCHANAN STREET PARTNERS, LPBuchanan Street Partners is a real estate investment firm based in Newport Beach, California that focuses on making investments in commercial and multifamily properties as well as providing loans as a direct lender through an affiliate company. Having invested in over $8 billion worth of real estate assets in its 25-year history, Buchanan Street has an established track record in the commercial real estate industry. The company is comprised of a highly skilled team that has invested through multiple real estate cycles, enabling them to identify opportunities and maximize value while prioritizing capital preservation. www.buchananstreet.com About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com

