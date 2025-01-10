Rachel Purcell Releases Debut Centricity Music Radio Single, “Show Up”

Country Star Returns to Christian Music Roots With Hopeful, Energetic Tune

God has shown up for me in times when I had no idea what to do or how to pick myself up or even when I didn’t want to get out of bed.” — Rachel Purcell

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muscle Shoals, AL native, songwriter and dynamic vocalist Rachel Purcell releases her debut Centricity Music radio single, “Show Up,” which is available now at streaming and digital outlets worldwide today (Jan. 10) via https://rachelpurcell.lnk.to/ShowUp . Mirroring Purcell’s personality with an upbeat melody and optimistic lyrics, “Show Up” grasps fans with the relatable yearning for God to make Himself known in the midst of the ordinary. This song serves as the first big step in Purcell’s move to Christian music after years of critically-acclaimed success in the country genre under maiden name Rachel Wammack.Purcell, a lifelong Christian music fan who grew up singing in church, co-wrote “Show Up” with Trannie Anderson (Lainey Wilson, Anne Wilson) and the song’s producer, Jeff Pardo (Matthew West, Katy Nichole). The soulful pop selection showcases a vibrant retro flavor reminiscent of the sounds that originated in Muscle Shoals.“God has shown up for me in times when I had no idea what to do or how to pick myself up or even when I didn’t want to get out of bed,” shares Purcell. “Sometimes you write something you think you’re writing for other people, only to later realize you needed it. I feel like I wrote this song for ‘future me’ as much as I wrote it for ‘present me.’ I’m praying this song will be helpful for a lot of people, meeting them where they’re at, like it met me.”(“Show Up” chorus)Show up and fill my cup from empty to overflowingShow up and give me what I’m needing in this momentIf there’s a mountain, there’s a mountain gonna moveIf there’s a fire, there’s a fire that you’ll walk me throughEvery promise that you promise is trueCan’t wait to see what you’re gonna doWhen you show up, show upPurcell signed an exclusive, worldwide recording and publishing contract with Centricity Music last year following a season of major label success that included collaborations with Blessing Offor, Reba McEntire, Rascal Flatts and Trisha Yearwood. She releases “Show Up” as the first of several new songs of praise that align with her most authentic self, promising additional tracks in 2025 that similarly showcase her unwavering faith.For all the latest Rachel Purcell music, tour and more news, go to www.rachelpurcellmusic.com About Rachel Purcell:Since releasing her debut single “Damage” in 2018, Muscle Shoals, AL native Rachel Purcell (fka Rachel Wammack) has been touted for her “powerful, soaring pipes” (Billboard) and her raw and honest storytelling. The rising star and dynamic vocalist was named one of Rolling Stone's “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know,” part of CMT's “Next Women of Country” and Bobby Bones’ “Women of iHeartCountry,” and deemed an “Artist to Watch” by Pandora, Entertainment Weekly and MusicRow. Featured in other trendsetting outlets like People, Taste of Country and Paste Magazine, Purcell has also performed overseas and shared stages with country music icons such as Trisha Yearwood, Rascal Flatts and Reba McEntire. Releasing “When I Say Amen” in 2020, co-written with Matt Maher, Purcell unveiled her depth and breadth both as a songwriter and a vocalist, foreshadowing her faith-inspired approach to music and fresh batch of songs to be revealed this year.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Band Reeves, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Centricity Worship, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jaye King, John Allan, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, Rachel Purcell and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ # # #ATTN Media: For Rachel Purcell photos and more press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/RachelPurcell-Press For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

Rachel Purcell - "Show Up" (Official Lyric Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.