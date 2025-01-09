Bitget Wallet and Bitrefill Partner to Enable Crypto Payments for Gift Cards in 130 Countries

Bitget Wallet partners with Bitrefill to enable crypto spending on gift cards for everyday purchases

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has partnered with Bitrefill to streamline cryptocurrency spending, allowing users to purchase gift cards in 130 countries for daily essentials and services directly through the wallet. This partnership connects crypto assets to real-world utility, expanding their relevance in everyday transactions.

Bitget Wallet enables users worldwide to convert their digital assets into practical value by purchasing Bitrefill gift cards for groceries, streaming services, dining, and more. Users can shop for gift cards from top brands such as Hotels.com, Uber, Airbnb, Walmart, Apple, Netflix, eBay, Roblox, Spotify, and more, using various cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, USDT, Solana, and others. The integration of Bitrefill within the Bitget Wallet app ensures a smooth, efficient, and user-friendly experience for spending crypto on everyday needs.

Bitrefill is a crypto e-commerce platform that allows users to shop with cryptocurrencies, offering a range of options including digital gift cards, eSIMs, phone refills, and bill payment services in select countries. It connects cryptocurrency with real-world utility including products and services from hundreds of global retailers. "We're excited to collaborate with Bitget Wallet to make it easier for their users to live on crypto. This partnership underscores our commitment to creating a seamless shopping experience for crypto users," said Sergej Kotliar, CEO of Bitrefill.

Bitget Wallet has recently hit 60 million users with 300% annual growth. As the fastest-growing on-chain superapp, Bitget Wallet combines digital asset management, staking, trading, DApp browsing, NFT marketplace while expanding into crypto payment solutions including recent development on a crypto card and other PayFi initiatives. "Our partnership with Bitrefill represents another milestone in Bitget Wallet's journey to integrate cryptocurrency into everyday life,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. “With PayFi, we aim to push the boundaries of how crypto can serve as a truly global financial tool, offering users a seamless and intuitive payment experience."

To celebrate this partnership, a New Year Shopping Campaign with a total prize pool of $5,000 will run from January 8 to January 15, 2025. Participants who spend over $10 on Bitrefill using Bitget Wallet qualify to win a $100 Bitrefill Balance Card, while those spending $30 or more gain additional chances to win the $2,000 grand prize.

For further details, visit Bitget Wallet blog .

About Bitrefill

Bitrefill is the world’s leading onchain e-commerce store, empowering users to spend crypto on gift cards, eSIMs, and other digital goods seamlessly and conveniently.

For more information, visit: https://www.bitrefill.com

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, an NFT marketplace and crypto payment. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89d748ac-ebf1-490d-be6c-6f121a588773

Bitrefill Bitget Wallet and Bitrefill Partner to Enable Crypto Payments for Gift Cards in 130 Countries

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.