Westwood One to Broadcast NFL Wild Card Weekend

Westwood One, Official Audio Partner of the NFL, Delivers All the Action With Live Play-by-Play Coverage of All Six NFL Games on Saturday, January 11th, Sunday, January 12th, and Monday, January 13th

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ:CMLS) Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official audio partner of the National Football League, will present live play-by-play coverage of NFL Wild Card Weekend on Saturday, January 11th, Sunday, January 12th, and Monday, January 13th. This season marks Westwood One’s 38th consecutive year as the official audio partner of the NFL.

Westwood One opens NFL Wild Card Weekend on Saturday, January 11th, with live coverage of the match-up between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Houston Texans in Houston at 4:00pm ET, followed by the 8:00pm ET Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens game in Baltimore.

The play-by-play action continues with three power-packed face-offs on Sunday, January 12th, beginning at 12:30pm ET in Buffalo, as the Denver Broncos go head-to-head against the Buffalo Bills. Next up on Sunday at 4:15pm ET, the coverage moves to Philly, where the Green Bay Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday’s triple header heads south to Tampa at 8:00pm ET, with coverage of the Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

Capping off the NFL Wild Card Weekend is coverage of the Minnesota Vikings and L.A. Rams who clash in Los Angeles on Monday, January 13th, starting at 7:30pm ET.

The complete broadcast schedule follows*:

Saturday, January 11 4pm ET airtime---Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans PXP: Kevin Kugler Analyst: Ryan Harris 8pm ET airtime---Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens PXP: Ryan Radtke Analyst: Mike Golic Sidelines: Ross Tucker Sunday, January 12 12:30pm ET airtime---Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills PXP: John Sadak Analyst: Derek Rackley Sidelines: Olivia Dekker 4:15pm ET airtime---Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles PXP: Tom McCarthy Analyst: Ross Tucker Sidelines: Amber Theoharis 8pm ET airtime---Washington Commanders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PXP: Jason Benetti Analyst: Mike Mayock Sidelines: Laura Okmin Monday, January 13 7:30p ET airtime---Minnesota Vikings @ LA Rams PXP: Kevin Harlan Analyst: Kurt Warner

*Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions have BYES into the Divisional.

For the 16th consecutive season, Scott Graham will host Westwood One’s pre-, half-, and post-game coverage for Saturday and Sunday’s Wild Card games, while the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen will pick up the pre- and halftime coverage for the Wild Card Monday game.

Listeners can hear Westwood One’s NFL broadcasts on approximately 500 broadcast radio stations nationwide as well as on westwoodonesports.com , SiriusXM, NFL+ and via the NFL App.

