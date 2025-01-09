Cuxport Enhances Operations With New Terminal Operating System From Kaleris

-Mixed Cargo TOS will optimize operations for multiple cargo types in a single system-

CUXHAVEN, Germany, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuxport, a modern multimodal deep-water terminal located in Northern Germany, has implemented Kaleris’ Navis Mixed Cargo Terminal Operating System to replace its legacy system. In partnership with Kaleris, a leading provider of supply chain execution and visibility solutions, the Navis TOS optimizes terminal operations and enhances process efficiencies.

Located at the mouth of the Elbe River, Cuxport is strategically positioned for multimodal connections to multiple transportation and logistics facilities. The versatile terminal handles a wide range of cargo — from automobiles to breakbulk and wind power plant parts — with a special emphasis on RoRo cargo. Cuxport offers logistics solutions for every transport operation, featuring five accessible berths, multiple storage facilities, trimodal inland connections (trucking, rail, and barge networks), and a highly skilled workforce. The terminal is a joint venture between the Rhenus Group and HHLA Container Terminals GmbH.

“Running a multipurpose terminal, we are tasked with managing a variety of different cargo types and have the necessary expertise and specialized knowledge,” said Claudius Schumacher, Managing Director of Cuxport. “We were looking for an established and trusted provider offering a broad range of process solutions, allowing us to select what best meets our needs and collaborate on developing customized features. With Kaleris, we found a reliable partner to develop a tailor-made terminal management system.”

Prior to the implementation of Navis Mixed Cargo TOS, the terminal relied on multiple systems to handle different types of cargo. Now, both breakbulk and container management workflows are centralized in one scalable and flexible solution that can be configured to fit any sized business or terminal operation, complex handling workflows, and billing requirements.

“Our challenge as a multipurpose terminal with a wide variety of cargo types was to integrate diverse processes into a single system and facilitate electronic data exchange with business partners and authorities,” said Maike Lietmann, TOS Project Manager from Cuxport. “Navis Mixed Cargo TOS effectively handles both breakbulk and container processes. By enhancing productivity and operational efficiency in daily operations, we’ve increased the effectiveness of administration and communication by digitizing processes.”

The system’s digital capabilities substantially reduce manual data processing and provide improved visibility into operational processes. With improved insight into daily performance, Cuxport has achieved more efficient handling of RoRo and LoLo cargo, both specific areas of focus for the terminal.

“Looking back, we are very satisfied with the commitment and professional communication from Kaleris throughout the project and during the go-live phases. Their communication structures and strategy reflect Kaleris’ many years of experience in this area,” added Schumacher.



“Partnering with Cuxport to support their digital strategy and growth initiatives is very important to us,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with their team and continue driving key innovations within our solutions. Their goal of enhanced connectivity with inland logistics providers is a core tenant of our mission to solve complex supply chain transportation challenges. With advanced optimization technology in place, Cuxport is competitively positioned to deliver even greater value and service to their customers.”

About Cuxport

Cuxport GmbH operates a multi-functional handling terminal at the deep-water port of Cuxhaven. In addition to its extensive port handling facilities, Cuxport provides an ideal geographical location for all maritime traffic and has ideal connections to destinations further inland. The company is a joint venture where Rhenus SE & Co. KG has a 74.9 percent stake and HHLA Container Terminals GmbH holds 25.1 percent of the shares. The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with business operations around the globe and it generates annual turnover amounting to EUR 7.5 billion. 40,000 employees work at 1,320 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is one of the leading port logistics groups operating at the North Sea ports.

About Kaleris

Kaleris partners with companies worldwide to drive mission-critical supply chain operations using advanced technology. Our powerful execution software transforms time-consuming manual processes into automated, efficient workflows, and layers visibility over the top for a complete view of all activities, assets, and their status. Supply chain leaders use our world-class terminal, transportation and yard solutions to save time, money and effort while accelerating productivity. For more information, visit www.kaleris.com. ​



