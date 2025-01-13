NVBDC Services Hosts Eli Lilly in Upcoming Supplier Diversity Webinar

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC John Taylor, NVBDC Chairman Services Committee Shirley Tang-Audritsh, Director of Supplier Diversity, Eli Lilly

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is excited to announce an exclusive webinar featuring Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”), a global leader in pharmaceuticals, as part of its ongoing commitment to fostering opportunities for veteran-owned businesses (VOBs) and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOBs). The live event, scheduled for January 23, will showcase Lilly’s innovative supplier diversity program and provide actionable insights for businesses seeking to engage with this industry leader.This webinar will feature Shirley Tang-Audritsh, Lilly’s Director of Supplier Diversity, who brings nearly 30 years of experience at the company, with a focus on supporting small and diverse businesses. She will outline Lilly’s supplier diversity process, discuss the key criteria they seek in potential vendors, and provide guidance on how small businesses can become valued partners in their supply chain.Key Topics Covered:- An overview of Lilly’s supplier diversity process and evaluation criteria for vendors.- Insights into Lilly’s mentorship and advocacy programs designed to empower diverse businesses.- Practical tips on connecting with Lilly’s supplier diversity team.About the Webinar:Date: January 23, 2025Time: 11:00 AM ETLocation: Virtual ( register here “We are proud to collaborate with Lilly in this important initiative,” said John Taylor, Board Member and NVBDC Services Committee Chair. “Their commitment to supplier diversity aligns perfectly with NVBDC’s mission of connecting veteran entrepreneurs with industry-leading corporations.”This event reflects NVBDC’s dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for veteran-owned businesses and facilitating connections with forward-thinking corporations like Lilly. Attendees will gain a unique opportunity to learn directly from decision-makers and position their businesses for long-term growth.For more information about NVBDC and our initiatives supporting veteran-owned businesses, visit nvbdc.org.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.About Eli Lilly and Company:Lilly is a global leader in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. With a strong focus on innovation and inclusivity, Lilly is committed to supporting diverse and small businesses through strategic partnerships and advocacy.

