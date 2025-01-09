Golf Shaft Market CAGR 3.4% from 2024 to 2034 | $500.6 Million Revenue by 2034

The global golf shaft market size is projected to reach $500.6 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The golf shaft market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to rise owing to the increasing popularity of golf in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Golf Shaft Market by Material (Wood, Iron, Carbon Fiber, Graphite and Others), Application (Men, Women and Kids), and Distribution Channel (Sports Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Sales Channel and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the golf shaft market was valued at $349.1 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $500.6 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2034.Prime determinants of growthRise in interest in golf as both a professional sport and recreational activity contributed to increased demand, supported by the expansion of golf courses and clubs worldwide. Technological advancements in shaft materials, including lightweight graphite and composite materials, have improved performance by developing swing speed and accuracy, which has helped attract golfers at all skill levels.The expansion of golf tourism, particularly in regions with favorable climates, encouraged more play and equipment purchases. High-profile tournaments, celebrity endorsements, and media coverage have increased the likeliness of golf, thus encouraged participation and a rise in demand for golf shaft simultaneously. Moreover, the growing focus on custom-fitted equipment tailored to individual playing styles boosted sales of specialized golf shafts. The rise in online retail channels further facilitated access to a wider range of golf shaft products, contributing to golf shaft market expansion globally.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (302 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A108031 The graphite segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on material, the graphite segment held the highest market share in 2023 owing to its lightweight properties which helps improve swing speed and overall performance. Golfers preferred graphite shafts for their ability to provide greater distance and control compared to heavier steel shafts. The vibration-dampening qualities of graphite reduces the risk of injury and improved comfort during play. These features have inclined both professional and recreational golfers toward graphite golf shaft, thus boosting the dominance of this segment in the golf shaft market.The men segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on application, the men segment held the highest market share in 2023. The increase in demand for golf shaft in men segment is driven by increased participation in golf, fueled by rising interest in recreational and professional play. Technological advancements in shaft materials, such as lightweight graphite and multi-material options has further attracted male golfers aiming for better performance. High-profile golf tournaments and celebrity endorsements have boosted the visibility of golf sport, further boosting likeliness among male players. Moreover, the expansion of golf courses and clubs worldwide, especially in emerging markets, supported the growth of the golf shaft market in this segment.The sports specialty stores segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on the distribution channel, the sports specialty stores segment held the highest market share in 2023 owing to their ability to offer expert guidance and personalized services, which were essential for golfers seeking the right shaft for their playing style. These stores provided a hands-on experience where customers could test various shafts and receive professional fittings, ensuring optimal performance. The wide variety of golf shafts, including the latest technologies and premium brands, further inclines professional golfers to these outlets. Furthermore, specialty stores maintained strong relationships with suppliers, ensuring stock availability and exclusive product offerings that boost sales of golf shafts.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A108031 North America led the market share in 2023Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. North America experienced high demand for golf shafts owing to a well-established golfing culture, widespread course availability, and a large population of golf players in the region. Leading brands, such as True Temper, Aldila, and Fujikura, known for high-performance and innovative shafts, significantly contributed to golf shaft market growth. Cities with significant demand including Orlando, Florida, and Scottsdale, Arizona, recognized as major golfing centers with numerous courses and events has boosted the sales of golf shafts. In addition, the popularity of professional tournaments such as the PGA Tour and a developed network of golf facilities boosted the interest in premium golf equipment, and driving increased demand for quality golf shafts in North America.Players: -True Temper SportsMitsubishi Chemical Holdings CorporationUST MamiyaFujikuraProject XGraphite DesignAccra GolfAldilaKBS Golf ShaftsCleveland GolfThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global golf shaft market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 (𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 30 𝐉𝐀𝐍 2025) - 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d96aa90966b8778ff994913e29c13613 Recent Industry DevelopmentsIn March 2023, Snarr3D launched the first 3D-printed golf club shaft.In August 2021, Mitsubishi Chemical announced the launch of its new MMT Iron shafts, designed to deliver a more responsive feel and increased performance for golfers.𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒 :-𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/handheld-fans-market-A17759 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-rehabilitation-products-market-A16857

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.