Cutting Boards Market to Reach $4.3 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.1% CAGR

The global cutting boards market size was valued at $2.4 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $4.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2033. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Cutting Boards Market by Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal and Others), End User (Residential and Commercial), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the cutting boards market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2033.Prime determinants of growthThe global cutting boards market has experienced growth due to several factors such as increase in awareness of food safety & hygiene and rise in interest in home cooking. However, high competition and price sensitivity and environmental concerns over plastic cutting boards hinder market growth. Moreover, demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products offers remunerative opportunities for the growth of the cutting boards market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (230 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A121570 Segments CoveredMaterial, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.DriversIncreasing Awareness of Food Safety and HygieneRising Interest in Home CookingAdvancements in Cutting Board MaterialsOpportunitiesDemand for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable ProductsAdoption in the Foodservice and Hospitality SectorRestraintsEnvironmental Concerns Over Plastic Cutting BoardsHigh Competition and Price SensitivitySegment HighlightsThe plastic segment held the highest market share in 2023.By material, the plastic segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global cutting boards market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Plastic cutting boards are widely preferred in both household and commercial settings because they are easy to clean, dishwasher-safe, and resistant to staining and odors. They are also available in a variety of colors and sizes, catering to diverse consumer preferences.The residential segment held the highest market share in 2023.By end user, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global cutting boards market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Rising trends in home cooking, influenced by health-conscious lifestyles and the popularity of cooking shows, have driven demand for versatile and user-friendly kitchen tools like cutting boards.The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2023.By distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the global cutting boards market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Hypermarkets/supermarkets cater to a broad consumer base by offering a wide range of cutting boards in different materials, sizes, and price points, making them accessible to diverse demographics. In addition, the in-store experience allows customers to physically assess products before purchase, which builds trust and convenience.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A121570 Regional OutlookNorth America held the highest market share in 2023.Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global cutting boards market revenue and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. due to the region's strong consumer purchasing power, high kitchenware adoption rates, and emphasis on home cooking. The region's well-established retail infrastructure, including major supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms, provides easy access to a wide range of cutting boards.Players: -EpicureanJohn BoosEdward WohlSan JamarSAGENeoflamCatskill CraftsmenProteakCarver BoardVirginia Boys Kitchens𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 (𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 30 𝐉𝐀𝐍 2025) - 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b6be83d1d945ece82aeda734d15318cd The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cutting boards market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. In January 2022, Neoflam launched the ESSO cutting board, which is made with antibacterial material to inhibit the growth of bacteria. It provides a hygienic cutting surface for meat and poultry.In June 2021, John Boos & Co. introduced the commercial-grade QTZ edge grain cutting board made of end-grain wood to provide a durable surface. It is well-suited for commercial kitchens.In October 2022, Catskill Craftsmen was acquired by Madeira to expand its wood products portfolio with handcrafted cutting boards.

