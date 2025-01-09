Berlin Packaging Completes the Acquisition of Rixius AG

Acquisition strengthens company’s footprint in Germany and expands its industrial packaging offering

MILAN, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Rixius AG, a German-based supplier specialized in rigid packaging for the chemical, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food & beverage markets across the DACH and Benelux regions.

Rixius was founded in 1879 and has evolved from a traditional packaging wholesaler to a value-added supply partner that offers a wide catalog of high-quality packaging together with a range of such services as personalization, labeling, decoration, and sustainability consultancy.

“Today, we completed the acquisition of Rixius, further reinforcing our position in EMEA. I am excited for the new opportunities this partnership will create for both our companies,” said Marcel Schröder, Senior Vice President of Northern Region, Berlin Packaging EMEA.

“Rixius has grown consistently over the past years and now we are starting a new chapter. Our team and I look forward to working with Berlin Packaging and to further expanding our business,” comments Wolfgang Luckhardt, CEO of Rixius.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

