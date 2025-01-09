Tai Software Reimagines Appointment Scheduling for Full Truckload (FTL) Brokers with Qued Integration

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tai Software, a leading provider of transportation management solutions (TMS), has announced a powerful new integration with Qued, a cutting-edge cloud-based appointment scheduling platform.

Integrating Qued into Tai TMS solves a critical problem for Full Truckload (FTL) freight brokers and operations teams: manual, time-consuming scheduling processes that often break down, leading to missed opportunities, errors, and delays. These inefficiencies hurt brokers' operational performance and customer relationships.

Qued automates appointment scheduling within the Tai platform. It sets up, modifies, communicates, and tracks all load appointments. This automation eliminates the hassle of back-and-forth communication between brokers, carriers, and customers. It also reduces operational gaps caused by human error. Using Qued within the Tai platform saves FTL brokers, dispatchers, and sales teams valuable time and enhances productivity.

“Our partnership with Qued is a game-changer for Full Truckload brokers,” said Daniel Ely, Chief Product Officer at Tai Software. “This integration redefines efficiency by eliminating scheduling inefficiencies and empowering brokers to dedicate their energy to building stronger customer relationships and driving revenue. It’s a leap forward in how the industry approaches appointment management.”

Key Features and Benefits of Tai's Integration with Qued

Manual Process Reduction

Qued automates appointment scheduling, eliminating time-consuming phone calls, emails, and spreadsheets. Manual tasks that previously took 5-7 minutes are now almost instant. This frees up hours daily and cuts manual data entry errors.

Enhanced Productivity

Qued frees brokers from repetitive, manual scheduling processes. Without adding staff, they can focus on more revenue-driving tasks, like booking loads, engaging clients, and growing their business.

Meeting Customer Expectations

With Qued, brokers can secure more "first market" appointments, ensuring timely deliveries for perishable or time-sensitive shipments. This improves broker credibility, lowers delay risks, and reduces freight claims. It also helps avoid customer dissatisfaction.

Enhanced Continuity and Reduced Errors

Qued standardizes the appointment scheduling process. Even new employees will manage appointments efficiently. This minimizes the risk of human error and ensures continuity despite staffing changes.

Easy Visibility

Freight managers have complete visibility into load appointment statuses, with clear indications of successful bookings or actions needed. This allows managers to track operations and respond with speed to potential issues.

Scalability and Flexibility

The Qued integration process is quick and requires minimal technical setup. Brokers can scale operations easily by integrating additional portals as needed. This flexibility is crucial for adapting to the dynamic needs of the transportation industry.

To learn more about Tai Software, visit www.taisoftware.com . To learn more about Qued, please visit https://www.qued.com/ . For more information about the Tai-Qued integration, please contact Vanessa Galvis, Marketing Director, at vanessa.galvis@tai-software.com .

About Tai

Tai Software is a fully integrated freight management platform that drives brokers' efficiency and growth. Tai TMS automates operations for both Full Truckload (FTL) and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) shipments, integrating seamlessly with major carriers and technology partners. With over 500 tool integrations and over 20 years of industry innovation, freight brokers trust Tai TMS to simplify their processes and focus on strategic business growth.

About Qued

Qued is a cloud-based, AI-powered smart workflow automation platform transforming load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs, and carriers. By automating the scheduling process, Qued eliminates manual work, simplifies multi-stop load appointments, and ensures seamless coordination across the supply chain, improving both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

