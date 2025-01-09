Kroshus Appoints Stacey Lang to the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner

Commissioner Brian Kroshus has appointed Stacey Lang to serve as Deputy for the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner, effective immediately. Prior to her appointment, Lang served as the Development Director for the Bismarck Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) where she was instrumental in leading development efforts and establishing meaningful connections within the community.

“Stacey’s diverse experience and exceptional leadership skills will be a tremendous asset to both our team and the state,” said Brian Kroshus, North Dakota Tax Commissioner. “Her expertise in strategic planning, communications, and community engagement aligns perfectly with our agency’s mission of providing exceptional service and continuously developing new, citizen-focused solutions for those we serve.”

Lang is a 2004 Cum Laude graduate of the University of Mary, where she earned a degree in Business Administration with minors in Business Communication and Management Information Systems.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to serve the citizens of our state in my new role,” said Lang. “The North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner plays a critical role in assisting the public and I look forward to helping build upon past successes and further positioning the agency for the future.”

Lang is a North Dakota native and married to her husband Mitch. The couple has two children who are enrolled in the Bismarck Public School District.

The North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner is a constitutional agency that has statutory authority over state tax law and regulatory responsibility for alcohol and tobacco. The agency administers more than 35 tax types and is responsible for the collection of approximately 90 percent of all general fund revenues.

For more information regarding North Dakota tax-related programs, please visit the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at tax.nd.gov or connect with us on social media.