Landmarks Illinois hosts annual fundraiser, 2025 Preservation Forward, March 6 at The Old Post Office

Event will honor Cheap Old Houses founders, Chicago Women in Trades & local architect and preservationist Chris Enck

Chicago, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois will once again welcome the preservation community for its annual fundraiser and networking event, Preservation Forward , on March 6, 2025. The 2025 event will return to The Old Post Office in Chicago, the nation’s largest adaptive reuse project that transformed a long-endangered and vacant former government building into an extraordinary event venue and office space.

Long billed as the biggest night in preservation, Preservation Forward annually attracts nearly 800 professionals in the design, real estate and building industries, as well as tradespeople, community artists and activists and community development professionals. Tickets and sponsorships are now on sale for the inspiring evening event, which takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and features a cocktail reception and a main program honoring the 2025 Landmarks Illinois Influencers, followed by dinner and an after-party.

Landmarks Illinois is proud to honor the following 2025 Influencers at this year’s event:

Chicago Women in Trades , a nonprofit trades training organization

, a nonprofit trades training organization Chris Enck , Architect & preservationist

, Architect & preservationist Elizabeth & Ethan Finkelstein, Founders of Cheap Old Houses

“Our 2025 Influencers exemplify preservation’s evolution—their hands-on, forward-thinking work is ensuring places of our past remain useful and relevant for years to come,” said Bonnie McDonald, President and CEO of Landmarks Illinois. “From Chicago Women in Trades, which is helping build a diverse and inclusive preservation trades workforce, to visionary architect Chris Enck, whose work blends innovation with tradition, and the Finkelsteins of Cheap Old Houses, who are making homeownership attainable by inspiring people to restore and cherish old homes—these honorees are rolling up their sleeves and making a tangible difference in the preservation field. We look forward to calling attention to their incredible efforts at the upcoming Preservation Forward event.”

2025 Preservation Forward event details & registration

Preservation Forward raises nearly half of Landmarks Illinois’ annual budget each year, which fuels its mission-driven work helping people across the state save places in their communities. The event features an engaging paddle raise where guests can show their support for Landmarks Illinois. Raffle tickets for exciting prizes and unique experiences will also be on sale soon and winners will be announced at the event.

Visit the Landmarks Illinois’ website at Landmarks.org/events/preservation-forward to purchase tickets, sponsorships and underwriting opportunities for 2025 Preservation Forward. Tickets can be purchased for the full event as well as the after-party only. Nonprofit and student rates are available. The Old Post Office is located at 433 W. Van Buren St. in Chicago’s Loop.

About Landmarks Illinois

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org .

