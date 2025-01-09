Konica Minolta Announces Partnership with Preservica

Strategic Alliance to Future-proof Microsoft 365 Data, Expand Digital Preservation Solutions for Long-term Compliance

Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced a strategic partnership with Preservica, the leader in Active Digital Preservation™ software. Konica Minolta’s intelligent information management (IIM) group is now an authorized reseller of Preservica’s Enterprise and Preserve365® technology, enabling it to offer an end-to-end solution for content creation, active management and long-term preservation. Through the alliance, the company aims to strengthen the adoption of Digital Preservation best practices in heavily regulated industries and government agencies in North America, providing a distinct competitive advantage and positioning Konica Minolta as a pioneer in integrated Digital Preservation.

Through its collaboration with Microsoft, Preservica has simplified compliance by making the archiving, Digital Preservation and retrieval of high-value, long-term and permanent records part of the Microsoft 365 and Microsoft SharePoint experience. Already a Microsoft partner, Konica Minolta’s customers on the Microsoft 365 platform will be able to maximize their existing investment with Microsoft, and customers moving to Microsoft 365 or looking to streamline their Microsoft 365 sprawl will experience a seamless transition.

“With an increasing number of organizations adopting Microsoft 365, this partnership presents a transformative opportunity to deliver integrated, long-term Digital Preservation solutions that meet the evolving technology needs of our customers,” said Ron Thompson Jr, Vice President & General Manager, Intelligent Information Management - Video Solution Services, Konica Minolta. “This collaboration is poised to revolutionize how our customers manage, preserve and access their critical digital content.”

“There’s a shift happening in the market as more organizations realize that in 10, 15 or even 25 years, they may no longer be able to access their information, and this inability to retrieve critical content—particularly for government and heavily regulated industries—puts these organizations at significant legal risk," said Mike Quinn, CEO, Preservica. “Konica Minolta is well-positioned to help customers adopt Preserve365 as part of their data transformation, decommissioning, archiving or information governance projects. The synergies between our two companies offer our mutual customers significant advantages, and we believe Konica Minolta will emerge as a leader in meeting the specific need for Digital Preservation archiving within the Microsoft 365 environment.”

Benefits to Konica Minolta customers include:

Improved compliance performance, with records governance policies/mandates/legislation and a central repository to make governing access to and auditing archived records easier

Automated and secure Records Management (RM) processes that archive records more efficiently at scale and give Information Governance (IG) teams more time to focus on disposition reviews for everything else

More efficient search and discovery capabilities that save time serving trusted/useable records in response to business information/FOIA requests

Full confidence that important long-term/permanent records are automatically protected against file format obsolescence, corruption and unauthorized deletion now and for years to come

Ability to optimize and declutter SharePoint environments by easily moving inactive, long-term or legacy files, folders, lists or libraries to the preservation archive

“By addressing critical customer document retention needs and leveraging Preservica’s expertise, we deliver unparalleled value and position ourselves as an industry leader,” continued Thompson. “This collaboration promises transformative growth for our business and substantial benefits for our customers, solidifying Konica Minolta’s role as an innovator in intelligent information management.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's unique patent pending Active Digital Preservation™ archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs. The UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC are some of the leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection and future-proofing to Preservica. For more information, visit preservica.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

