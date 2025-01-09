Carestream’s Focus HD Detectors, DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System Receive European Union CE Marking Approval

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream Health today announced today it received European Union CE Marking Approval for both its Focus HD Detectors and DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System.

“This is an important step for Carestream,” said Jane Moverley, International Sales Director, Digital Radiology. “We’re excited to be able to bring our powerful, budget-friendly DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System to such a pivotal market, and we’re even more excited to see how we can help our customers grow as their needs change.”

The DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System is a fully-integrated, feature-rich unit that can deliver improved performance, advanced productivity, and pristine image quality, as well as an affordable path to digital imaging. Whether for first-time users or those looking to expand their DR fleet, the DRX-Rise helps bridge the gap to make the benefits of DR more accessible to all.

Carestream’s Focus HD Detectors offer improved image detail with a smaller, 100-micron pixel pitch, an IP 56 rating for better protection against dust and fluid ingress, and a robust design to protect against drops and bumps. They are also compatible with both ImageView and Image Suite software options.

“We realize our customers are facing challenges,” added Ozan Kuyucuoglu, Director of International Sales, Consumables. “Our Focus HD Detectors can help ease some of the burden to help deliver a more impactful experience both today and tomorrow.”

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications—all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions, and services, please contact your Carestream representative, or call 1-888-777-2072, or visit www.carestream.com.

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.

Contact:

Melody Warner

melody.warner@carestream.com

5857898735

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6c0b32f-d588-4bee-b09d-e1f3f4e4a1e4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1382092-422b-457b-af8a-46f920fee607

Carestream Focus HD Detectors Receive European CE Marking Approval Carestream’s Focus HD Detectors offer improved image detail with a smaller, 100-micron pixel pitch, an IP 56 rating for better protection against dust and fluid ingress, and a robust design to protect against drops and bumps, and are compatible with both ImageView and Image Suite software options. Carestream DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System Receives European CE Marking Approval A fully-integrated, feature-rich mobile X-ray system, the DRX-Rise Mobile X-ray System can offer improved performance, advanced productivity, pristine image quality, and an affordable path to digital imaging.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.