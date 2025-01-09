Seneca Polytechnic receives $660,000 grant from RBC Future Launch to enhance nursing education

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic is thrilled to announce a generous new grant of $660,000 from RBC Future Launch, a part of RBC and RBC Foundation’s 10-year, $500 million commitment to help Canadian youth prepare for the jobs of tomorrow.

This generous donation will be directed towards the Seneca Nanji Foundation School of Nursing, aiming to boost student retention and increase the number of nursing graduates entering the healthcare sector each year.

“We are incredibly grateful for RBC Future Launch’s support and its commitment to the future of health care,” said Maria May, Dean, Seneca Nanji Foundation School of Nursing. “This grant will help provide our students with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed and make a meaningful impact in the opportunities they need to succeed in their future careers.”

The grant will focus on four key priority areas to enhance the educational experience and career readiness of Seneca’s nursing students:

AI Technology: Seneca will leverage the generative AI to provide students with a new, innovative module designed to improve interview skills and develop essential communication and interpersonal skills required in the healthcare sector. A new tool will be introduced to aggregate nursing job postings in one location, simplifying the job search and application process for students. Career Navigator: A full-time Career Navigator will be dedicated to assisting in navigating the job application process and the additional examinations required for Internationally Educated Nurses to secure work in Ontario and Canada. Various career support options will be available to Canadian Educated Nurses as well. Fast-Track Bachelor of Nursing Stipend: Starting in January 2025, Seneca will offer a new Fast-Track Bachelor of Science - Nursing degree, reducing the program duration from 48 months to 32 months. To support students in this accelerated program, a $2,000 stipend will be provided to help offset costs. This stipend aims to encourage students to enrol in the fast-track program by offsetting the loss of summer break earning opportunities. Retrofit and Growth of Nursing Labs: The grant will fund the retrofitting and expansion of skills labs and simulation suites at Seneca’s King Campus, ensuring that these facilities continue to remain current and capable of meeting the growing needs of the Seneca Nanji Foundation School of Nursing.

This latest grant brings RBC and RBC Foundation’s cumulative giving to Seneca to $1.76 million. RBC has partnered with Seneca on various mental health initiatives, including sponsoring the Mental Health Symposium, providing student bursaries and supporting skills development programs.

“A strong and resilient healthcare system needs support and investment for the next generation of nursing professionals,” said Michelle Waite, Regional President Greater Toronto Region at RBC. “It is a privilege to support the development and education of nurses who play an important role in keeping Canadians healthy and thriving.”

This substantial investment from RBC Future Launch will significantly enhance the educational experience for Seneca’s nursing students, equipping them with the skills and resources needed to succeed in their careers and contribute effectively to the healthcare sector. For more information about RBC Future Launch, visit RBC Future Launch.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: that’s Seneca Polytechnic. Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36c1de08-1468-4940-80e2-1cbe8c1dfa9b

