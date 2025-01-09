Spectrio Highlights Growth, Innovation, and Leadership in Retail Media Networks for 2024

New tools, strategic partnerships, and award-winning projects drive Spectrio’s success in Retail Media and beyond

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrio, a leading provider of digital signage systems, is proud to highlight several key milestones achieved in 2024. With its best-in-class content management system, Spectrio continues to deliver solutions that cater to both simple use cases and large-scale enterprise networks.

This year, Spectrio advanced its Retail Media Network offerings, delivering a fully integrated solution that empowers businesses of all sizes to transform their physical spaces into revenue-driving, customer-engaging environments. The company’s industry-leading platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to seamlessly adopt these solutions while offering a comprehensive, fully integrated stack—including white-glove support and content development—to meet the complex needs of the most sophisticated large enterprises.

Product Development and Software Innovation

From award-winning creative work to extensive product development and software enhancements, 2024 marked a year of transformative growth for Spectrio. The company introduced a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive data-informed investment and marketing decisions.

Leveraging its innovative platform, Spectrio empowers businesses to transform their physical spaces with digital signage, overhead music, and messaging, delivering an immersive, multi-sensory approach to communication. Additionally, Spectrio’s Retail Media Network capabilities enable the placement of targeted ads on screen networks, helping businesses offset costs, expand their reach, and maximize every dollar invested. Strategic collaborations with industry partners further solidified Spectrio’s role as a leader in advancing digital engagement technologies.

“Innovation, customer connection, and service excellence define everything we do at Spectrio," said Tamara Bebb, CEO of Spectrio. "Our mission is to empower businesses to create best-in-class customer experiences through cutting-edge digital signage, music, and messaging solutions. By enabling actionable insights, driving revenue growth, and unlocking new opportunities—such as plug-and-play retail media networks—we ensure our customers can thrive, enhance engagement, and transform their investments into sustainable value.”

Celebrating Excellence: Spectrio's 2024 Awards and Industry Recognition

Spectrio received multiple awards in 2024 for its contributions to video production and digital content. These honors reflect the company’s work in creating engaging experiences for a range of industries:

Spectrio also introduced groundbreaking tools and applications in 2024 that redefine how businesses engage with their audiences. These innovations streamline operations, elevate customer experiences, and expand communication opportunities.

Looking ahead, Spectrio invites you to see these solutions firsthand at NRF 2025, where we’ll showcase our latest advancements in retail media and customer engagement technology.

Wireless Electronic Ink Poster: A full-color, 32" poster that operates entirely without power or data connections, providing seamless, sustainable messaging.

Smart Wayfinding Display: A double-sided, in-aisle display with integrated sensors to track shopper impressions and behavior, enhancing the retail experience.

Large Format Shelf Label: A category-level price tag with Retail Media Network capabilities, offering dynamic, eye-catching displays.

Transparent MicroLED Display: A cutting-edge, 60" high-resolution display that delivers stunning visuals with a "must-see-it-to-believe-it" transparency.

Interactive Lift-and-Learn Display: An engaging point-of-purchase solution that creates interactive experiences to educate and inform shoppers.



Spectrio continued to expand its presence in the digital signage industry in 2024, serving over 150,000 franchise and enterprise locations worldwide. Through innovative strides in retail media network solutions, Spectrio enables businesses to transform their physical spaces into immersive environments that drive customer engagement and revenue growth. With advanced audience measurement tools, businesses can track content performance and gain actionable insights, optimizing marketing strategies and maximizing ROI. Participation in industry events like InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas further showcased Spectrio’s expertise, while plans to exhibit at NRF 2025 invite customers to explore the future of digital engagement across retail, healthcare, automotive, and hospitality sectors.

About Spectrio:

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Spectrio is a provider of comprehensive digital signage systems. Spectrio transforms business locations into dynamic destinations for customers and employees through innovative digital experiences. Serving over 150,000 franchise and enterprise locations, Spectrio provides digital signage, overhead music, on-hold messaging, and Wi-Fi marketing, among other services. For more information, please visit www.spectrio.com .

Media Contact:

Daniela Davila

PR Manager

Email: daniela@intelligentrelations.com

Legal Disclaimer:

