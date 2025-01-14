Proactive MD Expands National Footprint with New Acquisitions

Healthcare innovator accelerates growth with expansions in Alabama, Kentucky, and Indiana

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD® , a national leader in value-based care, announced the acquisition of healthcare organizations in Alabama, Kentucky, and Indiana. These acquisitions represent a significant step in expanding the organization’s reach and advancing its mission to deliver superior healthcare to patients through value-driven solutions for employer groups and health plans.With these additions, Proactive MD strengthens its ability to provide integrated healthcare solutions that enhance patient outcomes and reduce costs. The expanded footprint reinforces its commitment to transforming employer-sponsored healthcare and deepening partnerships with health plan providers and third-party administrators.“We are thrilled to expand into these new regions,” said John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD. “This growth allows us to provide patients, employers, and payers with more convenient, high-quality care options while staying focused on delivering exceptional patient experiences and outcomes.”Since initiating a dynamic growth strategy in 2021, Proactive MD has continuously broadened its offerings to include clinical diagnostics, pathology services, occupational health, virtual and urgent care, healthcare technology, pharmacy products, and an exclusive network of 340B pharmacy providers. These services, delivered through an integrated care model, result in faster access, lower costs, and improved health outcomes.Proactive MD’s integrated approach uniquely positions it as the only national primary care provider owning and operating its own labs, pathology groups, pharmacies, 340B networks, and healthcare technology platforms. This comprehensive model is redefining the healthcare experience for patients and employers alike.Looking ahead, Proactive MD plans to continue its national expansion plan by acquiring 70 additional medical practices and healthcare companies in 2025, further solidifying its position as one of the nation’s largest value-based care providers.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD challenges the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, PBM, and healthcare technology under one roof. Learn more about how Proactive MD is redefining the healthcare experience at www.proactive.md

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.