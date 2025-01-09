Hydreight Technologies Provides Shareholder Update on 2024 Milestones and 2025 Vision

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6), a rapidly growing mobile clinical network and medical platform, today issued a letter to shareholder partners from Chief Executive Officer, Shane Madden.

As we prepare to enter 2025, I am honored to reflect on a year that has been nothing short of transformative for Hydreight Technologies (NURS.V). Thanks to your support, we have not only reinforced our leadership in mobile healthcare innovation but also laid the foundation for an even more impactful future.

2024: A Year of Milestones and Momentum

This past year, Hydreight Technologies reached new heights, driven by strategic investments in technology, infrastructure, and compliance. Some of our notable achievements include:

VSDHOne’s Success: Launched as an innovative telemedicine and e-commerce platform, VSDHOne enables healthcare businesses to scale nationally in a matter of days. Since its introduction, we have sold and on boarded over 200 licenses across all 50 states, supporting our partners in seamlessly launching and expanding their businesses.

Record Performance : Hydreight reported $6.12 million in revenue for Q3 2024 , marking a 54% year-over-year increase . Our achievements led to Hydreight being ranked 56th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ in North America and 9th on Deloitte Canada's Technology Fast 50™.

: Hydreight reported , marking a . Our achievements led to Hydreight being ranked and Financial Turnaround: We achieved positive adjusted EBITDA, reflecting our focus on profitability and sustainability.



VSDHOne development has been one of the greatest milestones of 2024 and projecting to be a major driver for our 2025 growth. Now fully operational in all 50 states, VSDHOne is redefining telehealth by offering businesses an unparalleled, end-to-end solution to launch their own healthcare brands—quickly, cost-effectively, and at scale, enabling businesses to navigate regulatory complexities, integrate nationwide compliance, and focus on patient outcomes. By empowering digital health providers to scale rapidly, we have become the backbone of a new wave of healthcare innovation.

The $4.9 Trillion Opportunity in U.S. Healthcare

The U.S. healthcare market, valued at $4.9 trillion in 2023 (source: CMS.gov), represents one of the most complex and fragmented systems globally. Yet, as thought leaders like Marc Andreessen and a16z have pointed out , this fragmentation creates a trillion-dollar opportunity for innovation.

Key challenges include:

50% of care delivery is inefficient , according to Deloitte.

, according to Deloitte. 25% of healthcare spending is lost to administrative costs, compared to 8% in peer countries (JAMA).

is lost to administrative costs, compared to (JAMA). 40% of Americans delay or forgo care due to cost or accessibility barriers (KFF's 2023 Health Care Priorities & Experiences Survey).



Hydreight is uniquely positioned to address these challenges through our national network of physicians, nurses, pharmacies, and compliance technology. Our platform reduces inefficiencies and empowers innovators to scale their businesses faster and more effectively.

VSDHOne: Revolutionizing Direct-to-Consumer Healthcare

VSDHOne has proven to be a game-changer, enabling businesses to:

Scale Nationally : Navigate regulatory frameworks across all 50 states with ease.

: Navigate regulatory frameworks across all 50 states with ease. Diversify Offerings : Provide services ranging from chronic care management to wellness programs and telehealth consultations.

: Provide services ranging from chronic care management to wellness programs and telehealth consultations. Leverage Infrastructure: Access our cutting-edge legal, compliance, and technology stack to operate efficiently.



In 2024, VSDHOne supported providers generating revenues and adoption rates that reflect the massive demand for direct-to-consumer healthcare solutions.

“Hims & Hers Health, Inc. reported that it processed approximately 2.66 million net orders with an Average Order Value (“AOV”) of approximately $147 in the third quarter of 2024. This translates to an average of about 29,600 orders per day during that quarter. We are helping other vendors to have such infrastructure to offer similar services without being worried about the details of offering and operations,” said Shane Madden, CEO, Hydreight Technologies.

Upcoming VSDHOne Webinar:

To delve deeper into the vision and potential of VSDHOne, Hydreight’s management and medical team will be hosting a webinar in January. This session will explore the platform’s capabilities, its role in reshaping healthcare delivery, and our plans for future growth. If you’re interested in attending, please email ir@hydreight.com to receive an invite.

Looking Ahead: 2025 Catalysts and Beyond

Hydreight is poised for another year of transformation. Our strategy for 2025 focuses on three core pillars:

1. Expanding Our Platform and Offerings

We will broaden VSDHOne’s reach by introducing comprehensive at-home testing services, which include genetic testing, food allergy testing, and diagnostic tests for specific conditions. These tests serve as the starting point for care, seamlessly integrated into our platform's 360-degree healthcare solution. Following the initial test, our platforms provide a complete continuum of care: telehealth consultations, treatment plans, and prescription delivery—whether self-administered (via VSDHOne) or administered by healthcare professionals (via Hydreight). Our services include chronic care management, personalized wellness plans, ongoing medical oversight, and recurring medication management. This integrated approach ensures superior outcomes for patients and unmatched value for providers. By leveraging proprietary IP and partnerships with leading labs, we deliver an end-to-end healthcare solution that addresses gaps in the traditional system.

2. Driving Organic Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Hydreight’s scalable platform allows us to achieve sustainable organic growth while exploring strategic acquisitions to expand our footprint and capabilities. This dual approach ensures we capture value across the healthcare innovation spectrum.

3. Investing in Technology and Partnerships

From AI-powered decision-making tools to secure, innovative data management solutions, we are committed to advancing our technology stack. Collaborations with leading tech companies and insurers will amplify our impact and accelerate our vision for accessible, efficient healthcare.

Financial Performance: A Strong Foundation for Growth

Our 2024 financial performance underscores the strength of our business model:

In 2025, we aim to replicate this growth trajectory by capturing more market share and expanding into new verticals.

For further financial details, including net income, please refer to our previous news release: Hydreight Reports Record Topline Revenue of $6.12M in Q3-2024 (YOY Increase of 54%) and achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA

Hydreight’s Competitive Advantage

What sets Hydreight apart is our ability to combine innovation with execution. By leveraging our national network, regulatory expertise, and scalable platform, we have created a healthcare ecosystem that addresses some of the most pressing challenges in the industry.

Our ambition is not just to grow as a company but to lead a healthcare revolution—one that makes care accessible, efficient, and patient-centric.

Gratitude and Commitment

To our shareholders, partners, and team members, thank you for your unwavering trust and support. Your belief in our mission fuels our ambition to create meaningful change.

As Jeff Bezos famously said, “Stubborn on vision, flexible on details.” This philosophy reflects our commitment to achieving our long-term goals while adapting to the dynamic healthcare landscape.

As we move into 2025, I am optimistic about our potential to drive growth and contribute to meaningful changes in healthcare. Together, we are shaping the future of the industry.

Warm regards,

Shane Madden

CEO, Hydreight Technologies

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building one of the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

