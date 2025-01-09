Allegro MicroSystems to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced it plans to release financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2025 prior to the market open on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Following the press release, Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Live Webcast Link: Click Here

Dial-in Participant Registration Link: Click Here

Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be accessible for at least 90 days on the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com in the Events & Presentations section.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs, to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in "automotive grade" technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, please visit https://www.allegromicro.com/en/.

Contact: Jalene Hoover

VP of IR & Corporate Communications

Phone: +1 512 751 6526

jhoover@allegromicro.com

