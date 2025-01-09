RAPT Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients with inflammatory and immunological diseases, today announced that Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To access the live webcast or subsequent archived recording of the company presentation, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with inflammatory and immunological diseases. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and development platform to advance both biologics and selective small molecules aimed at normalizing critical immune drivers underlying these conditions.

