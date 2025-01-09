Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,056 in the last 365 days.

RAPT Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients with inflammatory and immunological diseases, today announced that Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To access the live webcast or subsequent archived recording of the company presentation, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with inflammatory and immunological diseases. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and development platform to advance both biologics and selective small molecules aimed at normalizing critical immune drivers underlying these conditions.

RAPT Investor Contact:
Sylvia Wheeler
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

RAPT Media Contact:
Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RAPT Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more