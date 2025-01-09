Force Sensor Market to Surpass USD 4.50 Billion at a CAGR of 5.59% by 2032 - Report by SNS Insider

The Force Sensor Market is poised to grow significantly due to rising demand from key sectors like automotive, robotics, and consumer electronics.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights

As Per the SNS Insider,“The Force Sensor Market was valued at USD 2.77 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.50 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.59% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Force Sensors Market Revolutionizing Automotive Robotics and Consumer Electronics with Enhanced Accuracy and Safety

Force Sensors Market provides measurement devices in terms of force, pressure, mass, weight, and torque in multiple applications of the industry. They offer accurate temperature compensation that can be performed across wide ranges of temperatures, thus highly adaptable in numerous industries. Automotive sector applications of force sensors have increased remarkably. Manufacturers utilize these sensors to improve vehicle safety, lower maintenance costs, and enhance performance by tracking forces on critical vehicle components, such as axle beams and dampers.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
- Sensata Technologies
- Dytran Instruments Inc.
- Strainsert Company
- FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Vishay Precision Group
- Flintec
- HBM
- Omega Engineering
- Kistler Group
- TE Connectivity
- Baumer Group
- GE Measurement & Control Solutions
- HBM Test and Measurement
- Mettler Toledo
- Spectris plc
- Siemens AG
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- First Sensor AG
- SICK AG.

Force Sensors Market Driving Accuracy and Efficiency in Manufacturing and Automotive Industries

The usage of force sensors in manufacturing monitors force variation in real-time, so accuracy is enhanced with minimal production errors. Sensors in automobile applications measure forces across numerous components like axle loads of trailers, hence efficient monitoring is done, and proper data are collected.

Growth in the use of force sensors in automobiles, along with the advancement of sensor technology, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the Force Sensors Market. Increasing demand for more advanced and reliable force measurement systems in various industries will continue to fuel market demand.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

By Force Type
The compression segment dominated the Force Sensors Market in 2023, mainly because of its wide application in various industrial sectors, especially in automotive and manufacturing. Compression force sensors are crucial in applications where the measurement of applied force or weight is necessary, such as in load cells, vehicle axle load monitoring, and material testing. These sensors provide high accuracy and reliability, making them suitable for these applications.

By Technology
The Strain Gauge segment has dominated the Force sensor market in 2023 due to its ability to be used in various types of force sensors for achieving precise and adaptable measurements. These types of gauges are considered central to force measurement systems where they are used in various industrial, automotive, and aerospace applications. Their application over a wide range of diverse conditions and highly accurate measurement output have ensured their leading role in the Force Sensor Market.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific region dominated the Force Sensors Market in 2023 due to rising demand led by technological innovations across AI, IoT, and automotive industries. The growth potential is significant in China and India due to the increase in demand for force sensors across applications like manufacturing and automotive to enhance the precision and efficiency of the operation.

In addition, the region has a rapidly growing industrial production sector, and hence it is one of the most profitable markets for force sensor technology. China plays a significant role as a raw material supplier and finished products supplier, although in recent years, it had production slowdowns and supply chain disruptions. However, it is anticipated that recovery will be soon in place, thereby improving the market outlook.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

-In April 2024, Honeywell designed sensors, called "resolvers," specifically for the needs of the Lilium Jet. The sensors will have a critical role in correctly sensing the position of the engine so that the jet safely reaches the exact position required for a successful takeoff.
-In December 2024, Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics GmbH, Piezocryst announced that Spectris plc, SXS: LSE, has fully acquired through a comprehensive regulatory process in Austria, the acquisition is accomplished with an enterprise value of €133.5 million or £112.2 million.

