Delaware Ag Week Marks 20 Years of Supporting Networking and Innovation in the Farm Community

DOVER, Del. (January 9, 2025)— Delaware producers look forward to heading to Harrington to attend this year’s Delaware Ag Week at the Delaware State Fairgrounds from January 13 – 16, 2025. Initially created as a one-stop shop for farmers, Delaware Ag Week has become a 20-year tradition for farmers across Delmarva to learn about the latest research, earn continuing education credits, and network with agribusinesses.

“Back 20-plus years ago, producers would come out for classes offered by Extension multiple times a week over several weeks, and attending and keeping up with farm work became a challenge. So, when Ed Kee and I got together, we wanted to offer farmers a way to learn about new technologies and enhance best practices to help improve yields and increase farm income over a shorter period. Holding Delaware Ag Week in January, when farmers have some downtime, was the perfect solution to the problem,” said Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. “This year’s Delaware Ag Week is special, not only because it’s the 20th anniversary, but because of how much it has positively impacted multiple generations of farmers in our community.”

The four-day event offers many sessions featuring agronomy, animal science, beekeeping, fruits and vegetables, woodland management, and more. Attendees can earn continuing education credits for nutrient management, pest management, and Certified Crop Advising for Delaware and Maryland.

Some notable features of this year’s Delaware Ag Week:

• On Monday afternoon in the Delaware Building, the Delaware Farm Bureau is partnering with Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro to help attendees understand the intricacies of insurance, including policy language, how to process a claim, and how to utilize resources available through the Delaware Department of Insurance to protect themselves.

• The Grain Marketing Club, held Tuesday evening in the Exhibit Hall, will feature Ed Ussett, the Grain Marketing Economist for the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management. Ed has developed the highly acclaimed “Winning the Game” series of workshops on grain marketing strategy and risk management.

• For the first time, a swine session is being offered on Wednesday morning in the Exhibit Hall Board Room, where attendees will learn how to protect their swine herd and exhibition swine, the importance of biosecurity, and how to implement a Swine Health Improvement Plan (SHIP) from veterinarians from around the country, including Oklahoma’s Assistant State Veterinarian, Dr. Alicia Gorczyca-Southerland.

Those looking to attend the event can find the focus of each day, session topics, speakers, and locations online at https://sites.udel.edu/delawareagweek. While registration is not required for the overall event, specific sessions require pre-registration, as specified online, to ensure adequate preparation for the caterers.

Anyone attending poultry sessions during Delaware Ag Week should follow strict biosecurity protocols. All attendees are asked not to wear clothing or footwear that has been in or around poultry or wild birds. Footbaths will be available throughout the week, and shoe covers will also be available during poultry sessions. Hand sanitizer and Lysol will also be available. These additional steps are being taken to help minimize risk as there is an elevated level of virus in the environment.

This event is brought to you by the Delaware Department of Agriculture, the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension, and the Delaware State University Cooperative Extension. These organizations are equal opportunity providers. If you have special needs requiring accommodations, please contact 302-831-3328 two weeks before the event.

