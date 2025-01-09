Partake Brewing Introduces ‘Hop Twist’: A Refreshing Twist on Sparkling Hop Water

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partake Brewing , a pioneer in the craft non-alcoholic beer market, is proud to unveil its latest creation—Hop Twist. This refreshing new beverage reimagines what daytime drinking can look like, offering a unique, sophisticated sparkling hop water for those seeking a fun and functional way to hydrate.

Hop Twist is a refreshing blend of bold citrus and tropical fruit flavours. Infused with Citra® hops, known for their zesty lemon, orange, and grapefruit notes, and Mosaic® hops, celebrated for their tropical fruit tones, it delivers a bright, fruit-forward taste. A splash of real citrus juice ties it all together, creating a crisp, clean beverage perfect for afternoon sips, post-workout hangouts, or relaxing patio moments. Designed as a non-alcoholic alternative with subtle sweetness and no bitterness, Hop Twist offers maximum refreshment while keeping you hydrated.

Ted Fleming, Founder and CEO of Partake Brewing expressed his enthusiasm for the new product launch. "I’m so proud of the journey we’ve been on since 2017. What started as a mission to redefine non-alcoholic beer has grown into something even bigger. With Hop Twist, we see incredible potential to shake up the sparkling hop water category by introducing bold, unexpected ingredient pairings. After over a year of innovation and development, we’re excited to bring this vision to life." He adds, “What began in my garage quickly grew into something much larger. Today, with the launch of Hop Twist, we’re taking another big step forward, guided by our belief that everyone has the power to ‘Make it Happen’—whether that’s overcoming challenges or simply enjoying the moments that matter. Hop Twist is an alcohol-free option that allows people to stay connected to what matters most, without compromise.”

Partake is entering an exciting new chapter with the introduction of Hop Twist, expanding its offerings beyond its beloved non-alcoholic beer lineup. It bridges the gap between classic alcohol alternatives and refreshing daily beverages. It provides a crisp, alcohol-free option that fits seamlessly into your routine—whether at work, recovering post-workout, or simply unwinding at home.

“Hop Twist is more than just a sparkling water—it’s a true hop water, designed to bring this craft ingredient to life in new ways. This launch embodies Partake’s drive for innovation to create beverages that fit every lifestyle and every moment. Whether you’re a hop enthusiast or just looking for a vibrant, alcohol-free option, Hop Twist is here to redefine what’s possible in the world of non-alcoholic beverages,” says Sara Ross, Vice President of Marketing at Partake Brewing.

Hop Twist is available to order on drinkpartake.com as of January 9, 2025, and will soon be available at select retailers in the U.S. and Canada, including Total Wine & More, BevMo! and Sobeys. With its refreshing blend of flavours, hops, and thoughtful craftsmanship, it’s bound to become a go-to choice for functional beverage seekers and plain water avoiders alike, who value quality and creativity in every sip.

About Partake Brewing

Serving up the lowest-calorie non-alcoholic craft beer on the market, Partake offers a delicious array of award-winning styles, all under 30 calories, so you can enjoy a beer throughout all your pursuits. Founded in 2017, Partake Brewing has become a leader in non-alcoholic beer in North America, with distribution in major retail across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process resulting in deliciously low-calorie beer, Partake Brewing is praised by drinkers for its unique combination of exceptional flavour, classic styles, and game-changing nutritionals. For more information about Partake Brewing and its non-alcoholic beers, please visit drinkpartake.com or follow along on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

