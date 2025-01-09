Water Treatment System Market Size to Hit $ 97.55 Billion, Globally, by 2031 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Water Treatment System Market research includes key company profiles like are Hitachi Zosen Corporation; Pentair PLC; Thermax Limited; Xylem Inc; Veolia Environnement SA; Pall Corp; Culligan International Co; Dupont De Nemours Inc; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc; 3M Co.; Aqua Filsep Inc; Pure Aqua, Inc.; RITE Water Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.; Aquatec International LLC; and Filtra-Systems Company LLC. and more.

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "the global Water Treatment System Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Filtration Process (Distillation, Ultra-violet Sterilization, Reverse Osmosis, Filtration, Ion-Exchange, and Others), Type (Drinking Water Treatment Systems, Industrial Water Treatment Systems, Wastewater Treatment Systems, Portable Water Treatment Systems, and Well Water Treatment Systems), Application (Ground Water, Brackish and Sea Water Desalination, Rainwater Harvesting, Drinking Water, and Others), and End User (Residential, Municipal, Agriculture, Food and Beverage, Commercial, Mining and Metal, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) and Geography".





The global water treatment system market is set for explosive growth, with projections indicating a surge to $ 97.55 billion by 2031. This remarkable expansion, driven by growing demand for process water in various end-use industries and increasing government regulations on wastewater treatment.

Water treatment systems are used to treat surface water, groundwater, and sewage or industrial wastewater. It is an important part of water management in the industrial, residential, and commercial sectors. Water treatment systems are designed and developed to remove impurities, contaminants, and unwanted or toxic substances from water. Water treatment methods studied in this report include distillation, filtration, ultraviolet sterilization, and reverse osmosis. Water treatment systems are increasingly used in applications such as groundwater treatment, brackish or seawater treatment, rainwater harvesting, and drinking water treatment.

Rise in demand for water owing to the rise in population, rapid industrialization, and increase in awareness about waterborne diseases across the globe are projected to propel the demand for water treatment systems. In addition, a rise in investment in the construction of power generation plants, residential and commercial buildings, and other related infrastructure worldwide is projected to drive the market in the coming years. Moreover, the rise in demand for desalination and purification of water in the Middle East & Africa is further anticipated to boost the water treatment systems market growth during the forecast period.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Different filtration process of water treatment systems include distillation, ultra-violet sterilization, reverse osmosis, filtration, ion-exchange, others. Water treatment system manufacturers procure specific grades of materials from raw material suppliers and process them further to develop the final product.





Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Water Treatment System Market Growth: There is a growing demand for purified water in various end-use industries, such as power generation, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages. In these end-use industries, clean and purified water is utilized for various applications, including steam generation, dilution, and manufacturing equipment washing and cooling. This has mounted the requirement for a reliable and consistent water supply in sectors such as agriculture, power generation, manufacturing, and food & beverages. The energy & power sector is one of the major end users of water. Additionally, the food & beverage sector is also contributing to the soaring demand for water treatment systems globally, as clean water is widely used for food production, food item cleaning, food processing, and preservation. Water filtration or treatment systems are also used in the manufacturing sector for removing contaminants, impurities, and other unnecessary substances from water utilized in industrial processes. Water treatment systems are crucial for enhancing product quality, meeting regulatory requirements, and equipment protection, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the water treatment systems market in the coming years. Furthermore, the increasing government focus on implementing sustainable alternatives in the industrial sector is boosting the application of water treatment systems.

Increasing government regulations on wastewater treatment: The volume of wastewater is growing with the increase in population. Households and industries produce the majority of wastewater. Every year, ~380 billion cubic meters of municipal wastewater is produced globally. As a result, the requirement for proper infrastructure development in the wastewater management sector is growing, led by the growing population and rising urbanization. Governments of numerous countries are concentrating on installing proper wastewater treatment facilities to protect the environment from pollution. For instance, in 2023, Cambi signed an agreement focusing on the Woodman Point Water Resource Recovery Facility in Perth and Western Australia. In 2022, there were more than 16,000 public wastewater management facilities in the US. Over 80% of the US population consumes drinking water from these facilities after proper treatment, and ~75% of the US population has sanitary treatment in these facilities. The growing importance of proper water treatment infrastructure is boosting the demand for water treatment facilities.





Rising Investments in Wastewater Treatment Facilities: Governments worldwide are focusing on building wastewater treatment facilities. For instance, in August 2022, the United States Department of Agriculture announced a US$ 75 million investment in an infrastructure development project that involves offering clean drinking water and sanitary wastewater systems to Greenbrier County residents in the rural area. Additionally, in December 2022, the US government stated an investment of US$ 84.7 million from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Act to help 36 communities in drought in the Western part of the US. These projects have brought clean, dependable drinking water to communities across the West of the US by funding groundwater storage, rainwater harvesting, water reuse, ion exchange treatment, aquifer recharge, and other methods for encompassing the utilization of existing water supplies. In March 2022, the US Department of the Interior stated that the Bureau of Reclamation invested US$ 420 million in rural water-building efforts in fiscal year 2022. This investment in rural water systems includes operations associated with the building of water treatment facilities and pipeline connections.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Water Treatment System Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on filtration process, the water treatment system market is divided into distillation, ultraviolet sterilization, reverse osmosis, filtration, ion exchange, and others. The reverse osmosis segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.





Based on type, the water treatment system market is categorized into drinking water treatment systems, industrial water treatment systems, wastewater treatment systems, portable water treatment systems, and well water treatment systems. The drinking water treatment systems segment dominated the market in 2023.





Based on application, the water treatment system market is categorized into groundwater, brackish and seawater desalination, rainwater harvesting, drinking water, and others. drinking water segment dominated the market in 2023.





Based on end user, the water treatment system market is segmented into agriculture, food & beverages, building & construction, mining & metals, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the water treatment systems market in 2023





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Water Treatment System Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Pentair PLC

Thermax Limited

Xylem Inc

Veolia Environnement SA

Pall Corp

Culligan International Co

Dupont De Nemours Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

3M Co

Aqua Filsep Inc

Pure Aqua, Inc

RITE Water Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Aquatec International LLC

Filtra-Systems Company LLC





These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Water Treatment System Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

" Thermax, a leading provider of energy and environment solutions, announced the opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pune for water and wastewater treatment solutions. This marks a significant step aligned with Thermax's broader mission of conserving resources and preserving the future.”





“Spanish water utility Consorci d'Aigües de Tarragona and Oklahoma-based Mingo Aerospace (a Sunvair Group Company) have been recognized as leaders in water stewardship by global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE: XYL). Xylem’s Sustainability Excellence Awards celebrate companies using technologies in innovative ways to solve critical water challenges and advance sustainability. A sector leader in sustainability, Xylem is committed to helping customers and communities achieve their environmental goals.”









Conclusion:

The demand for water treatment facilities is projected to propel the growth of the water treatment systems market in India. Rapidly draining freshwater sources and rising wastewater complications are further improving the demand for water treatment systems. However, the high expenditure on water treatment facilities are a few reasons restricting the market growth. Growing population and rising concerns about reducing environmental pollution are pushing the government to focus on developing water and wastewater treatment facilities in various parts of the country. For instance, in 2023, Kerala Water Authority and the city corporation initiated a project to utilize Japanese decentralized wastewater treatment plants known as "Johkasou" in the city. Thus, the rising number of water and wastewater facilities is boosting the requirement for water treatment systems for water purification.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material providers, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, and end users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





