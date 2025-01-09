Leukapheresis Market Projected to Reach USD 491.05 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 11.01%

Leukapheresis Market

Driven by Rising Blood-Related Disorders, Advanced Technologies, and Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine, the Leukapheresis Market Sees Robust Expansion.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, The Leukapheresis market size was estimated at USD 192 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 491.05 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.01% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine to Propel the Leukapheresis MarketThe leukapheresis market is experiencing strong growth fueled by the increasing incidence of blood disorders, including leukemia and lymphoma, as well as autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. As stated by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, around 184,720 instances of leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma were identified in the U.S. in 2023. Improvements in leukapheresis technology, such as Terumo BCT’s Spectra Optia System, have enhanced the efficiency, safety, and yield of cell collection methods. Revised guidelines from groups such as the American Society for Apheresis have improved the quality of procedures in multiple uses. Additionally, the increasing focus on personalized medicine, especially in CAR-T and stem cell treatments, is driving the global demand for premium leukapheresis products.Get a Free Sample Report of Leukapheresis Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4842 Key Leukapheresis Market Players:• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. – (Leukopaks)• Adacyte Therapeutics – (Leukopaks)• AllCells, LLC – (Fresh Leukopaks, Frozen Leukopaks)• Asahi Kasei Medical – (Cellsorba)• Haemonetics Corporation – (NexSys PCS, MCS+, PCS2)• Macopharma – (Leukokit)• Cerus Corporation – (INTERCEPT Blood System)• SB-Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. – (Leukapheresis Kits)• StemExpress, LLC – (Clinical Grade Leukopaks)• Lonza Group AG – (Lovo Cell Processing System)Segment AnalysisBy ProductThe leukapheresis devices segment dominated the market with 76% market share in 2023. In this segment, devices that rely on centrifugation are becoming more popular due to the increasing incidence of blood disorders in addition to advances in automation capabilities. High-purity apheresis devices using membrane filtration are also varied, propelled by rising demand for chemotherapeutic apheresis, which is used to treat autoimmune diseases and chronic conditions like cancer. StemExpress Cell has just released its new product — CellsExpress — in January 2023, which reportedly aids in speeding up your research experiment by making your Leukopaks easily available without compromising quality and thus helps research and R&D processes. This is expected to drive the demand for leukapheresis devices during the forecast period.The leukapheresis disposables segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth rate due to increasing volumes of procedures and greater awareness of blood component separation methods, as well as stringent regulatory requirements focusing on ensuring patient safety. For instance, the American company, Haemonetics Corporation, develops disposable kits designed for use with their automated systems that enable accurate and efficient harvesting and collection of cells. An increasing number of patients with hematologic disorders and solid tumors is also leading to an increased demand for disposables.By ApplicationThe research applications segment dominated the market and accounted for 67% of the market share in 2023. The surge is fueled by the increasing interest in creating new treatments for cancer and autoimmune disorders. With the development of numerous therapeutic processes and drugs, leukapheresis procedures are critical for cell isolation, including T cells and stem cells, for research and therapeutic use. For example, a study published in the journal Cancers in December 2023 described how emergency leukapheresis can improve outcomes for patients with FLT3-ITD-mutant acute myeloid leukemia.Therapeutics application is expected to have the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 11.51% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cell-based therapies and personalized medicine act as a pivotal growth factor. Therapeutic leukapheresis was a safe and effective management option for specific conditions, according to a 2022 study by Transfusion Medicine and Hemotherapy, even for smaller patient populations.Need any customization research on Leukapheresis Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4842 Key Market SegmentsBy Product• Leukapheresis Devices- Centrifugal Devices- Membrane Separators• Leukapheresis DisposablesBy Application• Research Application- Cancer Research- Immunology Research- Others• Therapeutics Application- Hematologic Disorders- Autoimmune Diseases- OthersBy End-Use• Blood Centers• Academic & Research Institutes• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies• Hospitals & ClinicsRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America dominated the leukapheresis market with a market share of 36%, This is due to high healthcare infrastructure, huge healthcare expenditure, and rising incidences of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The presence of prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and large R&D activities also contribute to elevating the region’s market. Through advancements in technology and a rise in the adoption of leukapheresis procedures in healthcare establishments, the U.S. market is estimated to continue experiencing growth through 2032.The Asia Pacific region will be the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2024 to 2032. The growth is attributed to several factors including the developing healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of advanced treatments, and the increasing healthcare expenditure. China, Japan, and India are expected to significantly contribute, with increased investments in medical infrastructure and a higher incidence of chronic disease.Recent Developments• March 2024 – The U.S. FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb’s Breyanzi, an innovative CAR T cell therapy for adult patients with specific types of leukemia and lymphoma. 