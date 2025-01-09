Network Access Control Market to See Stunning Growth: $16.2 Billion by 2032

Network Access Control Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growth of the 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is predominantly fueled by several key determinants. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and frequent, organizations prioritize robust network security. In addition, information privacy policies such as GDPR and HIPAA require organizations to enforce robust protection controls to defend sensitive records. Furthermore, the growing use of cloud computing and rise of remote work bring your own device (BYOD) policies blurs traditional network boundaries. Moreover, increased awareness of network security risks, growing adoption of mobile devices and wireless networks, and the need for improved network visibility and control, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the network access control market during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled security professionals and high implementation cost, hamper the growth of the market. The global network access control market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $16.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 363 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08347 Network access control is a significant security approach that is crucial for restricting access to private networks and sensitive resources. It enforces policies on endpoints to ensure that only authorized and compliant users and devices are allowed to enter the network. In addition, by improving cybersecurity and compliance, network access control protects businesses from malware, ransomware, and unauthorized access to sensitive data. These solutions offer total network visibility, instant user profiling, guest networking management, internal access management, and network management. Moreover, the proliferation of devices and users is hard to map and monitor, making complete network visibility challenging. Therefore, network access control solutions solve this issue by mapping every device that connects to a network infrastructure and implementing policies covering every authorized user.By component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global network access control market revenue , as hardware components in network access control are responsible for implementing and enforcing security policies across the network. This prevents unauthorized access and ensures compliance with security protocols. However, the service segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 23.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in the adoption of digital technologies across various industries and the availability of desired manufacturing facilities from anywhere at any time are the major driving factors for market growth.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-access-control-market/purchase-options By region, North America dominated the network access control industry share in 2022 for the network access control market. The increasing investment of businesses and government bodies in advanced technologies such as cloud-based services, AI, ML, and IoT to improve businesses and the customer experience are anticipated to propel the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global network access control market revenue as the cloud-based network access control facilitates flexible access control, especially for remote or mobile users. As a result, with cloud infrastructure, users can securely access the network from anywhere, anytime, using various devices. This is particularly essential in today's distributed work environments. However, the on-premise segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2032, owing to high level of security and safety offered by on-premise based network access control technologies.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐈𝐁𝐌 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐮𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐕𝐌𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐞𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐏, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08347 On the basis of deployment type, the global network access control market share was dominated by the on-premise segment in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, it typically involves hardware and software solutions that authenticate and authorize devices seeking access to the internal network. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth. cloud-based network access control solutions often offer advanced analytics and reporting capabilities. This helps in identifying vulnerabilities and strengthening security measures. Furthermore, cloud-based network access control solutions often eliminate the need for substantial on-premises hardware and maintenance costs.Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global network access control market revenue as network access control solutions help large enterprises to manage and control access across the diverse network environments, and ensure authorized, and complies with security policies. However, the small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to adoption of cloud-based network access control solutions in SMEs due to their scalability and ease of management. As cloud-based network access control offer feasible option for SMEs within limited resources for infrastructure management.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08347 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the global network access control market revenue, owing to the increasing activities of data breaches in various sectors are the key driving demand for the network access control market in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the adoption of smart technologies such as AI and ML escalates the demand for network access control.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than one-fourth of the global network access control market revenue. Rise in adoption of secure networks and network access control in BFSI sector enables the shift towards digital services, specifically mobile banking, where customers can conduct diverse financial transactions using mobile applications. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 26.0% from 2022 to 2032. 