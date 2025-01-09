Tracking-as-a-Service Market Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead | To Reach $6.50 Billion by 2030

Tracking-as-a-Service Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠-𝐚𝐬-𝐚-𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $1.20 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030. Tracking-as-a-service is an advanced tracking system intended to offer a competitive edge to stakeholders by predicting future trends through records and information related to investors, assets, and latest global developments. Furthermore, tracking-as-a-service based on a cloud platform is designed to help industries enhance day-to-day business activities and evaluate workflow within a company. Emergence of next generation tracking-as-a-service is a critical tool used to ensure an organization to achieve their objectives more effectively. Moreover, the retail and manufacturing sector is witnessing a rise in adoption in automation technology, owing to surge in demand for a cloud-based solutions such as tracking-as-a-service. This increase in demand for an enhanced fleet operator efficiency systems is expected to propel demand for tracking-as-a-service in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 320 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11850 The key tracking-as-a-service market trends include emergence of eye-tracking system technology, coupled with surge in demand for next-generation smart technology such as real-time tracking systems across retail, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. However, surge in privacy concerns due to electronic monitoring systems and low awareness among consumers regarding tracking-as-a-service technology serves as a major restraint for the market growth. Furthermore, hike in adoption of IoT-based technology is required to provide lucrative opportunities for the tracking-as-a-service industry during the forecast period.The cloud-based software segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The manufacturing assets and in-transit assets segments collectively accounted for around 59.9% market share in 2020.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tracking-as-a-service-market/purchase-options Region-wise, North America holds a significant share in the tracking-as-a-service market as this region accommodates a major population of the globe. Adoption of real time locating system and electronic monitoring system across retail, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and Transportation sector is expected to propel the tracking-as-a-service industry in this region. Moreover, surge in demand for eye tracking system across automotive sectors in the North America is anticipated to boost the growth of the tracking-as-a-service market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Impinj, Inc., DataLogic S.P.A., PCCW Solutions, Stanley Black and Decker, Inc, TOPCON CORPORATION, Mojix, Inc, .Infor, Trimble, Inc., MIDMARK CORPORATION, Zebra Technologies Corp𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A11850 Emergence of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the tracking-as-a-service market growth. Delay caused for construction projects due to partial or complete lockdown in various regions of the world has significantly reduced demand for tracking systems during the pandemic in the year 2020. However, surge in demand for digital logistics and advanced supply chain systems from healthcare, retail, and manufacturing sectors is expected to drive the market by the end of 2021.By enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. The large enterprises segment garnered the highest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2021 to 2028. By assets type, the market is fragmented into electronic & IT assets, in-transit equipment, manufacturing assets, and others. By industry vertical, the market is divided into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, food & beverages, retail, pharmaceuticals, IT & telecom, aerospace & defense, and others.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11850 Surge in technological development in robotics and self-driven warehouses fuel the growth of manufacturing assets tracking system technology, thereby propelling the demand for the tracking-as-a-service technology.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲In 2020, the software segment accounted for the maximum revenue in 2020.The manufacturing assets and in-transit assets segment together accounted for the highest tracking-as-a-service market share in 2020.The small & medium enterprise segment of the tracking-as-a-service market is projected to growth during the forecast period.North America contributed major share in tracking-as-a-service market in 2020.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Bot Services Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bot-services-market-A12524 Internet Advertising Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/internet-advertising-market Passenger Display System Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/passenger-display-system-market-A06535 Open Source Intelligence Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/open-source-intelligence-market

