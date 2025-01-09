K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Expands with Data-Driven Decisions Online Learning and Personalized Solutions

The K-12 assessment market thrives on data-driven learning and growing demand for reliable solutions amid the rise of online education.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The K-12 Testing and Assessment Market was valued at USD 12.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 26.9 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Growth in K-12 Testing Market Driven by Data-Driven Decisions and Online Learning ExpansionThere is significant growth in the K-12 testing and assessment market due to the rise of data-driven decisions and outcomes. To boost student learning, track progress, and identify areas of improvement, governments and educational institutions are spending billions on student assessment tools. Standardized tests formative assessments and adaptive learning technologies are increasingly common in K-12 classrooms, and they offer a more customizable and overall better measure of what students know and how they compare to their peers. Such digital platforms also support real-time analysis of the data, helping educators to act quickly. Moreover, the boom of online learning and remote education has created a need for reliable assessment solutions that maintain academic integrity and provide valid results in non-traditional learning contexts.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3164 Key Players in K-12 Testing and Assessment Market-Anthology Inc. (Blackboard Learn, Ally)-Batia Infotech (EduExam, EduAssessment)-CogniFit Inc. (Cognifit Assessments, MindBoost)-Coursera Inc. (Coursera for Campus, Coursera for Educators)-D2L Corp. (Brightspace, ePortfolio)-Edutech (Edutech Assessment Suite, EduPlatform)-ExamSoft Worldwide LLC (ExamSoft, Examplify)-FairTest (FairTest Resources, Test-Optional Advocacy)-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Assessments, i-Ready)-Instructure Holdings Inc. (Canvas LMS, Canvas for K-12)-Pearson Education (Pearson eAssessment, SuccessMaker)-McGraw-Hill Education (ALEKS, Wonders)-ACT, Inc. (ACT Test, ACT Aspire)-College Board (SAT, Advanced Placement (AP) Program)-Riverside Insights (Voyager Sopris, i-Ready Diagnostic)-Kahoot! (Kahoot! Academy, Kahoot! for Schools)-Turnitin (Turnitin Feedback Studio, Turnitin Originality)-Google for Education (Google Classroom, Google Forms)-IBM (IBM Watson Education, IBM Cognitive Tutor)-McKinsey & Company (McKinsey Education Insights, McKinsey Learning Solutions)Rising Demand for Personalized Learning Drives Sustainable Growth in K-12 Testing MarketIn addition, the increasing demand for meeting accountability requirements and the readiness of the students for higher education and the workforce is supporting the market expansion. In an age where standardized testing and competency-based assessments continue to dominate education systems worldwide, the demand for ready-to-use assessment solutions is on the rise. They assist administrators, educators, and policymakers in making informed choices regarding curriculum design, instructional methods, and resource allocation. Focus on personalized learning and tracking of student performance promises to continue to drive demand for unique K-12 testing and assessment products and will lead to sustainable market growth.Curriculum-Based Testing and Software Lead K-12 Testing and Assessment Market GrowthBy Type: Curriculum-based testing accounted for the highest revenue share in 2023, as it is in line with educational standards and learning objectives. Such assessments assess the performance of alumni about certain expected curriculum objectives and information that can be very helpful for professors, administrators, and educational authorities. The increasing adoption of performance-based assessment tools bolsters a tailored learning experience and improves student achievement and educational outcomes.By Component: Software had the largest market share in the K-12 testing and assessment market during 2023, because it helps streamline the testing process, offers instant data analysis, and supports individualized learning. They offer more scalability, ease of access, and flexibility in assessment conduction, progress tracking, and data-driven decisions resulting in the adoption of software-based solutions.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3164 North America Dominates K-12 Testing Market While Asia-Pacific Leads Future GrowthNorth America led the K-12 testing and assessment market in 2023. Due to the intense focus on standardized testing and pervasive adoption of digital learning tools, there has been increased technology demand around near-real-time, intelligent test and assessment solutions in the region. In addition to the increasing number of significant market players and the government's effort supporting data-driven education, the other reason North America has led the way.Asia-Pacific will achieve the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2032 Even nations like China, India, and Japan so more educational reforms may be directed toward the growing digital infrastructure and the increasing focus on enhancing educational quality. Governments across the region are working swiftly towards standard-based assessments, competency-based education, and personalized learning to cater to the varying student needs, creating the demand for innovative testing solutions. In addition, online learning platforms and digital assessment tools have become popular in regions with large student populations, which is another factor that fuels the growth of the region in the market.Recent Developments:In August 2024, CogniFit launched the CAB K-12, a digital tool that assesses cognitive abilities in students, providing insights for personalized learning and early interventions.In April 2024, D2L partnered with Atomic Jolt to integrate Atomic Search and Assessments with Brightspace, enhancing teaching and learning efficiency.In July 2024, Instructure has launched AI features in its Canvas LMS, giving U.S. K-12 and higher ed educators access to Khanmigo Teacher Tools for enhanced teaching.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/k-12-testing-and-assessment-market-3164 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.