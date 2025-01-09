Global Mineral Feed Market to Reach USD 6.89 Billion by 2035, Driven by Growing Demand for Livestock Nutrition Solutions

Mineral Feed Market Regional Analysis of Mineral Feed Market

Rising demand for organic mineral feed additives drives growth, fueled by sustainable farming trends and consumer preference for natural products.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mineral feed market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 4,619.79 million in 2025 to USD 6,889.52 million by 2035, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.Market OverviewMineral feed supplements are integral to livestock diets, offering essential nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium, which contribute to bone health, reproductive efficiency, and overall immunity in animals. The rising awareness among farmers about the benefits of balanced nutrition is a key factor fueling market growth.Mineral feed plays a critical role in livestock management, delivering essential nutrients required for optimal growth, productivity, and health. Formulated with precise macro- and micro-mineral combinations, these feeds cater to the nutritional demands of various livestock species, including poultry, cattle, swine, and fish. The primary objective of mineral feed is to address nutrient deficiencies that arise from regional disparities in soil and fodder mineral content.These feeds serve multiple purposes in animal husbandry, such as supporting muscle contraction, stimulating enzymatic activity, promoting bone development, and maintaining acid-base balance in livestock. Mineral feed is typically administered by blending it with forage materials like grass, pastures, grazing land, and other feed sources, ensuring animals receive the necessary minerals for robust health and performance.Key Growth Drivers1. Rising Demand for Animal Protein: With a growing global population and shifting dietary preferences, the demand for meat, milk, and eggs has surged, necessitating improved livestock nutrition.2. Technological Advancements: Innovations in feed formulation and precision nutrition have enabled manufacturers to deliver mineral supplements tailored to specific livestock needs.3. Sustainability Initiatives: Increased focus on sustainable farming practices is driving the adoption of mineral feeds that enhance feed efficiency and reduce environmental impact.4. Expanding Livestock Farming in Emerging Economies: Rapid industrialization of livestock farming in countries like India, China, and Brazil is creating significant opportunities for market expansion."Government support and stringent regulations are driving advancements in livestock nutrition, emphasizing productivity, sustainability, and safety. These initiatives ensure access to high-quality feed and enforce transparency in labeling, empowering farmers to adopt scientific nutrition practices. Regulatory measures addressing contamination risks further protect animal and human health, boosting consumer trust in livestock products." - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market InsightsRegional Analysis of the Mineral Feed MarketThe USA:The USA is a prominent market for mineral feed, driven by advancements in animal husbandry and increased focus on livestock productivity. With a CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2035, the country emphasizes feed safety regulations and the adoption of innovative feeding solutions to meet domestic and export demands for high-quality livestock products.Brazil:Brazil is poised to grow at a notable CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, fueled by its expanding livestock industry and growing exports of meat and dairy products. Government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture and improved livestock nutrition are further supporting market growth in the region.India:India leads the global mineral feed market with a projected CAGR of 6.4%, driven by a rapidly growing population and increasing demand for dairy and meat products. Government efforts to enhance rural livelihoods and improve livestock health through scientific nutrition practices play a significant role in this robust growth.Japan:Japan is set to record a strong CAGR of 5.4%, attributed to its rising demand for high-quality animal products and the adoption of organic and sustainable feeding practices. Technological advancements in feed formulation and strict safety regulations are further propelling market growth in the region.China:China, with a CAGR of 4.7%, is experiencing high consumption of mineral feed due to its large livestock population and rising focus on improving animal productivity. The government’s emphasis on modernizing livestock farming and ensuring food safety standards has significantly contributed to the market's expansion.Access the Full Report Market Trends and Projections Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/mineral-feed-market Competition OutlookThe competition landscape of the Mineral Feed market is intense. Cargill, Inc., Nutreco N.V., Royal DSM, and Kemin Industries are some of the major market players and contribute significantly in terms of research & development investment and emphasizing on the development of sustainable and bioavailable mineral feed formulations to meet the requirements of the modern farming.To expand their sales, producers are implementing numerous strategies including strategic and vertical acquisitions. Strategic collaborations between feed producers and technology manufacturers are becoming more widespread, enabling for the integration of precision nutrition technologies and digital monitoring systems into mineral feed solutions. Furthermore, sustainability trends and growing regulatory constraints are motivating players to develop and distinguish their products while fostering a culture of continual innovation.For instance:• In December 2020, Nutreco N.V. subsidiary Trouw Nutrition established its new premix plant in Hyderabad, India to expand its manufacturing facilities across the South Asia and India markets. The 20,000 MT facility will mainly produce mineral premixes, vitamins, mineral blends and feed safety solutions.• In July 2020, Avitech Nutrition unveiled the new product i.e. Performins, a line of organic mineral glycinate mixes designed for numerous types of livestock such as broilers, breeders, dairy cows, and layers. These formulations seek to increase mineral absorption and overall animal performance, reflecting the industry's trend toward organic and bioavailable mineral feed sources.• Kemin Industries is a scientifically driven corporation committed to enhancing the quality, safety, and efficiency of animal feed. Kemin's comprehensive line of feed additives, comprising organic minerals, antioxidants, and specialized chemicals, contributes significantly to animal health and production. The company's developments in bioavailable mineral supplements meet the rising demand for environmentally friendly and economical feed solutions. The company emphasis on customer-centric techniques and cutting-edge research has positioned it as a mineral feed leader in the global market.Leading Brands• Purina Animal Nutrition LLC• Nutreco N.V.• VH Group• Kemin Industries, Inc.• Novus International• Cargill Inc.• Kent Feeds• Avitech Nutrition• Royal DSM• Kalmbach Feeds, Inc.• Ranch-Way Feeds• Mercer Milling Company• Pancosma S.A.• Kay Dee Feed Company• OthersKey Segments of the ReportBy Mineral Type:As per Mineral Type, the industry has been categorized into Magnesium, Calcium, Phosphorus, Iron, Zinc, and Others.By End-Use Application:As per End-Use Application, the industry has been categorized into Dairy (Goat, Buffalo, Cow, etc.), Poultry, Swine, Equine Breeding, Aquaculture, and Others.By Region:Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia and Belarus, Balkan & Baltics, and the Middle East & Africa.Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:The poultry feed market is expected to increase at a 5.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, from US$ 216.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 365.6 billion by 2033.The global organic feed market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 7.2 Billion in 2022. Demand is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, to reach a valuation of US$ 14.3 Billion by 2032.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

