Palisade Capital Management Marks 30 Years of Service

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palisade Capital Management, LP proudly celebrates 30 years of delivering trusted investment and wealth management services to clients. Over the past three decades, Palisade has built enduring client relationships founded on proactive communication, responsive service, and a steadfast commitment to supporting clients’ financial goals with confidence and peace of mind.As an independently owned investment management firm, Palisade upholds the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. Guided by a fiduciary duty, the firm provides tailored solutions for high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients, offering comprehensive investment strategies that align with clients’ unique needs and long-term objectives.Since its inception, Palisade Capital Management has combined institutional-grade expertise with a boutique approach, offering both institutional portfolio management and personalized wealth management solutions. Palisade’s experienced team integrates its decades of experience into its investment process, ensuring disciplined decision-making and a focus on outcomes designed to meet our clients’ unique needs.About Palisade Capital Management LP Founded in 1995 by Martin L. Berman, Steven E. Berman, and Jack Feiler, Palisade Capital Management LP began with a vision to provide high-quality financial management services with a client-first approach. Today, the firm has expanded its leadership team to include nine equity partners while maintaining its founding principles of responsibility, accountability, and excellence. With over $4 billion of assets under management, Palisade continues to serve as a trusted advisor to individuals, families, and institutions, focusing on long-term financial success.For more information about Palisade Capital Management or to explore its investment and wealth management services, visit www.palisadecapital.com or call 1-201-585-7733.

