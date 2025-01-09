Revolutionizing Clean Air: Automotive Air Filter Market to Hit $7.8 Billion by 2030 with 5.4% CAGR Growth | says AMR

Automotive Air Filters Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Automotive Air Filters Market By Type (Air Intake Filters, Cabin Air Filters), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Propulsion (ICE and Hybrid Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." As per the report, the global market for automotive air filter is expected to reach $7.8 billion, having experienced a revenue of $4.7 billion in 2020, with a notable CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast timeframe of 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13811 Factors influencing the growth of the global automotive air filter marketThe global automotive air filter market is expanding rapidly due to factors such as rise in production & sale of automotive, surge in demand for luxury vehicles along with greater cabin comfort, implementation of rules about greenhouse gas emissions. On the contrary, the increase in demand for EVs hampers market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, a rise in demand for the multi-filtration system and technological advancements will provide ample growth opportunities in the future.There has been increasing demand for multi-filtration system, which is capable of intercepting pollen, active charcoal, and particulates, which aids in reducing the contaminants that adversely impact the health of passengers, and provides comfortable, better, & healthier driving conditions. In addition, several automobile manufacturers are introducing multi-filtration system to provide clean air in vehicles. For instance, in July 2021, Hyundai Motor Group announced new technologies to improve quality of air in vehicles. The group unveiled three new air-conditioning technologies –“After-Blow”, Multi-Air Mode”, and “Fine Dust Indicator”. These new technologies will be introduced initially on selected models in South Korea. “After-Blow” technology dries the condensate on the evaporator and suppresses mold growth in air-conditioning system, which can cause an odor during hot weather. “Multi-Air Mode” utilizes multiple vents for air conditioning and heating to create a more pleasant indoor environment with gentle wind. “Fine Dust Indicator” measures air inside the vehicle in real time and delivers digitized information, enabling the driver to better manage the air quality.𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By type, the cabin air filters segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By propulsion, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By sales channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-air-filters-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎In terms of type, the cabin air filters segment accounted for the largest share of around more than half of the total market revenue in 2020. Also, the same segment would display the fastest growth with 5.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The cabin air filters help in enhancing car’s ventilation by removing particles like mold, bacteria, dust, and pollen from the air.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the highest share of more than four-fifths of the global automotive air filter market in 2020. The same segment is expected to manifest the fastest growth with 5.6% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. Numerous automobile manufacturers are introducing the latest passenger cars with enhanced cabin air filters to offer improved HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems in vehicles.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎On the basis of regional analysis, the market across the Asia-Pacific region was largest in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global automotive air filter market. The growth of the market is driven by surge in sale of passenger cars with latest features to decrease carbon footprints. On the other hand, the Europe region would showcase fastest growth with 6.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, owing to surge in sales of EVs and cars across the region.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13811 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬:Cummins Inc.Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KGCabinAir Sweden ABAlco Filters LtdGeneral Motors Company (AcDelco)Sogefi S.P.AAhlstrom-Munksjo OyjRobert Bosch GmbHMahle GmbHHanon SystemsMANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KGHengst SEDonaldson Company, Inc.Denso Corporation𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.