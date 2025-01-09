PHILIPPINES, January 9 - Press Release

January 9, 2025 Better conditions for Filipino seafarers after Magna Carta enactment - Legarda Senator Loren Legarda pins her hopes for better working conditions for Filipino seafarers, after the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of their Magna Carta was signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday, January 8. The signing of the IRR ensures the full implementation of this landmark legislation, which aims to safeguard the rights and welfare of seafarers. Legarda, author and co-sponsor of the Magna Carta, expressed optimism about the positive impact the law will have on the country's maritime workforce. "With the IRR signed, I believe this is a huge win and boost for both foreign and domestic seafarers, as we seek decent and humane working conditions for our skilled countrymen," Legarda said. Legarda emphasized the importance of aligning the country's seafaring programs with evolving international standards set by various international conventions, thereby ensuring that Filipino seafarers continue to provide uninterrupted service to their respective companies. Signed into law last September 2024, the Magna Carta of Seafarers enshrines various rights and protections for approximately 500,000 Filipino seafarers working on vessels around the world. Key provisions of the law include the right to form labor organizations, engage in collective bargaining, and access educational opportunities for career advancement. The law also provides safeguards against harassment and discrimination, ensures the right to inform next of kin, and guarantees safe passage and travel. These measures aim to create a more secure and supportive working environment for seafarers, recognizing their critical role in sustaining the global supply chain. The senator underscored the sacrifices made by seafarers, who often spend long periods away from their families, and reiterated the government's commitment to improving their quality of life. "Being thousands of miles away from their loved ones is already a tremendous sacrifice," Legarda said. "This Magna Carta is a way for a grateful nation to repay their dedication and hard work. We want every seafarer to feel that their government stands behind them and is committed to enhancing their lives." Legarda concluded. Mas mabuting kondisyon sa mga seaman ayon kay Legarda Umaasa si Senador Loren Legarda na mapapabuti ang kalagayan ng mga manlalayag matapos pirmahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. noong Miyerkules, Enero 8, ang implementing rules and regulations (IRR) ng Magna Carta of Seafarers. Magiging ganap nang epektibo ang batas, at maisasakatuparan ang mga benepisyong hangad para sa manlalayag. "Isa itong malaking panalo para sa domestic at foreign seafarers, habang patuloy nating hangad ang mainam na kondisyon para sa ating mga kababayan," ani Legarda, ang author at co- sponsor ng batas. "Tinutulungan nating makasabay sa pamantayan ng mundo ang ating mga manlalayag, at hangad nating pumasa sa international standards ang ating mga programa, upang hindi malagay sa alanganin ang kanilang trabaho." Ang Magna Carta of Seafarers ay pinirmahan ng Pangulo noong Setyembre 2024, na nagtatakda ng mga karapatan para sa mga Pilipinong manlalayag. Tinatayang nasa 500,000 na Pilipino sa buong mundo ay magkakaroon na ng karapatang magkaroon ng union, makapag-collective bargaining, at makapag-aral. Magkakaroon din sila ng proteksyon sa panlilibak at diskriminasyon, pati ang karapatan na masabihan ang kamag-anak, pati ang payapang paglalayag. Mananatili ang global supply chain dahil mawawakasan na ang banta ng pagkakatanggal sa trabaho ng mga Pilipinong manlalayag dahil sa kakulangan ng pamantayan. "Gusto nating suklian ang sakripisyo ng ating mga manlalayag na malayo sa kani-kanilang mga pamilya," giit ng mambabatas. "Ibig nating iparating na may pamahalaang naghahangad na mapabuti ang kanilang mga buhay."

