Acoustic Emission Equipment Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027: Key Trends and Insights

Acoustic Emission Equipment Market Expected to Reach $130.8 Million by 2027

The acoustic emission equipment market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to increase in competition among various industries to strengthen their market position.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, " Acoustic Emission Equipment Market by Product Type, Technique, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027," the acoustic emission equipment industry size was valued at $108.0 million in 2019, and projected to reach at $130.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2027. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global acoustic emission equipment market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06648 Acoustic emission testing is one of the non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques that detects and monitors the emitted ultrasonic stress waves from localized sources when a material deforms under stress. This technique monitors a component for defects, allowing machines and large structures to be monitored while in operation with minimal disruption; thereby, assuring the smooth working of machines or the reliability of large structures. Acoustic emission testing is gaining popularity, owing to the cutting-edge competition among various companies for offering high-quality products and services. As a result, the demand for acoustic emission equipment is gaining momentum globally.Aging infrastructure majorly drives the growth of the acoustic emission equipment market, as acoustic emission testing can predict the approximate life of the infrastructure for operational use. Moreover, growth in activities in the aerospace and defense sector, increase in standards of quality of products manufactured in developing countries, and rise in several new infrastructural projects globally are expected to boost the acoustic emission equipment market growth . Furthermore, an increase in R&D investments to tackle technical challenges and integration of big data analytics with acoustic emission testing methods are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, the lack of quantitative analysis in commercial acoustic emission testing methods and the difficulty in the detection of weak signals in noisy operating environments are expected to hinder the growth of the market.The AE systems segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2019. The AE systems and hand-held systems segments collectively accounted for around 90% market share in 2019. The increasing number of SMEs for acoustic emission services is anticipated to enhance the acoustic emission equipment market growth.Get Customized Reports with your Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06648 The emergence of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the acoustic emission equipment market growth. The end users of acoustic emission equipment represent mixed trends during the COVID-19 pandemic. Industry verticals such as transportation, construction, and others show minimal demand. However, the demand from the defense sector, power plants, and oil & refineries remained unaffected.Region-wise, the acoustic emission equipment market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for a major share of the global market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period, owing a significant number of aging infrastructures that were constructed back in the late 18th century and are at a high risk of failure. The Europe region holds the second largest share in the global acoustic emission equipment market and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in several new infrastructural projects to meet future needs sustainably.Key Findings Of The Study- In 2019, the AE systems segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.- The linear location technique and zonal location technique segment together accounted for around 70.0 % of the acoustic emission equipment market share in 2019.- EPC contributed a major share of 57.0% in the global acoustic emission equipment market in 2019.- The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North American acoustic emission equipment market, accounting for more than 20.0% share in 2019.The key players profiled in the report include Acoustic Monitoring International, Inc., Campbell Scientific, Inc., Dodson Technical Services, Inc., Mistras Group, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Schmitt Europe Ltd., Score Atlanta Inc., Siemens AG, Vallen Systeme GmbH, and Wabtec Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the acoustic emission equipment market.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06648 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises and medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR aims to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

