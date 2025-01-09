Tallow Fatty Acid Market Size, Analyzing Trends, Opportunities, and Industry Forecast by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Tallow Fatty Acid Market size was valued at $79,828.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $173,094.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.The rising demand for soaps and detergents around the world will be a major driver of the global tallow fatty acids market over the forecast period. The rubber and plastics industries will also contribute to the expansion of tallow fatty acids market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12490 Tallow fatty acids are a family of fatty acids derived mainly from animal fat, more particularly of bovine origin. These acids are a mixture of saturated fatty acids (such as myristic, palmitic, and stearic) and unsaturated fatty acids (such as palmitoleic, oleic, and linoleic). It can be marketed retaining the same fatty acid distribution of tallow or can be performed prior to distillation partial hydrogenation that increases the stability of the product.In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest tallow fatty acid market share of around 37.5% due to positive growth in the rubber and plastics industries, which fueled the overall growth of the Europe tallow fatty acid market. Tallow fatty acid is widely used in rubber and plastics industries due to its ability to provide stabilizing, lubricating, and gelling properties. However, emerging countries in North America are anticipated to witness increase in tallow fatty acid market demand during the forecast period, owing to rising healthcare spending and increasing market innovation in the U.S. and Canada, which are two major factors and tallow fatty acid market trends that are expected to drive the tallow fatty acid market growth. The presence of stringent government policies to maintain hygiene across the food & beverages and medical industries is a major factor driving the tallow fatty acid industry growth in the tallow fatty acid market.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tallow-fatty-acid-market/purchase-options Growth in value sales for the tallow fatty acid market is attributable to various factors such as surge in demand from downstream industries, including personal care, soap, and detergent industries. In addition, there is increased demand for tallow fatty acids in the food & beverages industry. The tallow fatty acid market is expanding due to strong growth in the food & beverages industry, which is being driven by rising consumer food spending and demand. Furthermore, it is used as an additive in the manufacture of a variety of food products. As a result, growth in the food & beverages industries is boosting the market for tallow fatty acids.Tallow fatty acid has witnessed higher rate of penetration in North America as well as Europe regions. However, low availability has been observed for these products in some major parts of LAMEA region, which is attributable to low performing macro-economic factors such as internet penetration and aggressive marketing strategies by the manufacturers as well as lack of awareness among consumers in this region. Thus, lower penetration of such products limits the growth of the tallow fatty acid market.The major players operating in the tallow fatty acid industry are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Australian Tallow Producers, Baker Commodities Inc., Cargill, Darling industries, Darling Ingredients, Inc., Jacob Stern & Sons Tallow, SARIA SE & Co. KG, Parchem, Cailà & Parés, and Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12490 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

