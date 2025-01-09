Comer Announces Committee Organizational Meeting for 119th Congress

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced the committee will hold its organizational meeting on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 10:00am ET . At the meeting, the committee will consider the proposed committee rules package for the 119th Congress.

“The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee’s rules provide the framework for us to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government and hold the federal bureaucracy accountable. We look forward to adopting our committee rules and getting to work on behalf of the American people,” said Chairman Comer.

The meeting will take place in HVC-210 and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.