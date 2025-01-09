Winter Weather affecting Gainesville campus

Due to the winter weather, Gainesville State Juvenile Correctional Facility employees who are non-essential do not have to report to campus on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

Staff who are sole-supervision certified and scheduled to work and providing direct supervision will have a regular start time on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Non-essential workers may telework, if able to.

If you have any questions, please reach out to your direct supervisor.

If you are a non-essential employee and unable to work remotely, please contact your Human Resources Administrator for more guidance and check your email for updates.

To stay updated on the status of closures, please utilize the following:

Call the agency weather line: 512-490-7200.

Non-essential employees who cannot telecommute will be granted 8 hours of emergency leave. Contact your local HRA for more guidance. If you are able to telecommute, please coordinate with your supervisor and notify your local HRA. If you are sole supervision certified and are able to assist your facility with coverage tomorrow, please contact your facility leadership.