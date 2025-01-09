AndaSeat Kaiser 4 CES 2025 AndaSeat CES 2025 Kaiser 4 AndaSeat Kaiser 4 Chair

AndaSeat Showcasing New Ergonomic Gaming Chair at CES 2025

We believe the Kaiser 4's advanced lumbar support system, combined with its exceptional materials and versatile adjustability, will set a new standard for comfort and performance in the industry.” — Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat , a designer of ergonomic gaming furniture, is experiencing a positive reception at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, where it is showcasing its latest gaming chair, the Kaiser 4 . The Kaiser 4, unveiled for the first time at CES, is garnering attention for its innovative features and design, highlighting the company's developments in ergonomic seating solutions.AndaSeat's Participation in CES 2025AndaSeat's presence at CES 2025 underscores the growing intersection of technology and furniture design within the gaming and professional work-from-home sectors. The introduction of the Kaiser 4 at this prominent technology event is providing an opportunity for attendees to observe firsthand the advancements in seating technology. The company is actively engaging with industry professionals, media, and consumers to discuss the evolving landscape of ergonomic furniture.Audience Response to the Kaiser 4 at CESThe Kaiser 4 has been well-received by attendees at CES 2025. Visitors to the AndaSeat booth have expressed particular interest in the chair's 4-level adjustable lumbar support system and the new solvent-free leather material. Many have taken the opportunity to test the chair's features, with positive feedback focusing on the comfort and adjustability of the lumbar support, the quality of the materials, and the overall design.Details of the Kaiser 4 Gaming ChairThe Kaiser 4 incorporates several features focused on user comfort and support. The chair includes a 4-level adjustable lumbar support system that allows for personalized posture adjustments. This system offers four settings, ranging from a 3° to a 24° curve, intended to accommodate various spinal curvatures and user preferences. Additionally, it features a 4-way built-in adjustment mechanism that provides a 76mm up-down and 30mm in-out range, allowing users to fine-tune the lumbar support position.The Kaiser 4 utilizes a new solvent-free leather material, designed to improve durability and ease of maintenance. According to AndaSeat, this material has demonstrated superior stain resistance and durability in internal tests. Furthermore, the production of this material involves a water-based process, aligning with the increasing demand for more environmentally friendly manufacturing practices.Additional Features of the Kaiser 4In addition to the lumbar support and material advancements, the Kaiser 4 includes features such as:Magnetic Head Pillow: Allows for adjustable positioning with a 20cm range, filled with cold-cure memory foam and a cooling gel layer.5D Armrests: Offer multi-directional adjustments to accommodate various user preferences and activities.Seat Design: Features a 5° upward slope and high-density cushioning intended for comfort during extended use.Adjustability: Includes a backrest that reclines up to 135° with a 15° rocking mode, and a height-adjustable mechanism using an SGS-certified Class 4 gas lift.The chair is available in multiple colors and materials, including eight leather and two linen fabric options. The frame is constructed from steel, with a focus on stability and durability."We are thrilled with the positive response the Kaiser 4 is receiving at CES 2025," stated Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat. "The feedback from attendees validates our efforts to create innovative and user-focused seating solutions. We are grateful for the opportunity to engage with so many people at CES and demonstrate the advancements we've made with the Kaiser 4."About AndaSeatAndaSeat designs and manufactures ergonomic gaming furniture. The company focuses on incorporating user feedback and technological advancements into its product development process. AndaSeat's products are utilized by gamers, professionals, and individuals seeking seating solutions for extended use.CES 2025 Event DetailsAndaSeat is exhibiting at CES 2025, providing demonstrations and further information about the Kaiser 4. Attendees are invited to visit the AndaSeat exhibit to experience the new chair and engage with company representatives.

