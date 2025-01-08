Governor Abbott Provides Update On Texas’ Ongoing Response To Severe Winter Weather

TEXAS, January 8 - January 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on Texas’ ongoing response to severe winter weather impacting large portions of the state following a briefing with state officials at the State Operations Center in Austin. Texans across the state should prepare for below freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow through the next few days.



“The lives of our fellow Texans are by far the most important priority,” said Governor Abbott. “We are dealing with very cold and below-freezing temperatures that will remain in place across much of the state, especially in the northern half of Texas. Texans are encouraged to call 2-1-1 or visit tdem.texas.gov/warm and monitor local media outlets for their closest warming center. To help Texans stay safe and warm, I deployed emergency response resources from more than a dozen agencies across the state of Texas. I urge Texans to be careful and cautious to protect yourself and your life while driving on the road in these conditions. I want to thank all the emergency first responders who are engaged at the state and local levels. Their role and service are more critical now than almost any other time as we work to protect our fellow Texans.”



Watch the Governor's full press conference here.



Governor Abbott was joined at the press conference by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of Transportation Deputy Executive Director Brian Barth, Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas, and Public Utility Commission Chair Thomas Gleeson.



During the live update, the Governor noted that freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow will begin to push into West Texas and continue to spread eastward, impacting West, Central, North, and Northeast Texas through Friday. The Governor urged Texans to avoid traveling on roadways due to snow and ice accumulations that may impact the state, especially across North and Northeast Texas and West Texas through the Big Country, Concho Valley, and the Northern Hill Country. Governor Abbott also advised Texans to have contact information for their local power provider in the event of any localized power outages. Additionally, Governor Abbott encouraged Texans to remain weather-aware, avoid going outside in freezing temperatures, and utilize one of the more than 300 warming centers across the state to help stay warm.



Yesterday, Governor Abbott directed TDEM to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Operations Center to Level II (Escalated Response). The Governor also directed TDEM earlier this week to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe winter weather.



The State of Texas has over 3,400 state personnel, over 1,860 vehicles and equipment assets deployed, and over 21 state agencies responding to this winter weather across Texas.



Texans are encouraged to visit the TDEM Disaster Portal for winter weather information. Texans can also locate winter weather safety tips by visiting TexasReady.gov, find warming centers opened and operated by local officials at tdem.texas.gov/warm, and check road conditions at DriveTexas.org.

