Primo Partners with SHINE to Advance Precision Cancer Care in Asia-Pacific

Partnership Delivers Advanced Radioligand Treatments Across Asia-Pacific, Expanding Access to Cutting-Edge Cancer Therapies

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primo Biotechnology ("Primo") has announced a strategic partnership with SHINE Technologies, LLC ("SHINE"), a global leader in nuclear medicine production. This agreement grants Primo exclusive distribution rights for Ilumira™ (n.c.a. lutetium-177, Lu-177) in Taiwan and additional sales rights in Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. The collaboration aims to accelerate advancements in radioligand therapy (RLT), improving access to cutting-edge cancer treatments in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ilumira™ offers a transformative solution in nuclear medicine, enabling precise and effective treatments for challenging tumors. Primo’s comprehensive solutions will address the growing demand for advanced cancer therapies, from early diagnosis to late-stage treatment.

Under the partnership, Primo will gain priority access to SHINE’s therapeutic isotopes, ensuring a reliable supply for emerging nuclear medicine applications. SHINE’s Cassiopeia facility, North America’s largest n.c.a. Lu-177 production site, is expanding to meet the increasing global demand, strengthening SHINE’s position as a leading supplier and enhancing Primo’s market presence.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal step in bringing precision and hope to patients across Asia-Pacific,” said Dr. Ya-Yao Huang, CEO of Primo Biotechnology. “By partnering with SHINE, we ensure a stable supply of high-quality isotopes and advance cancer care in the region.”

About SHINE

Based in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE specializes in the production of n.c.a. Lu-177 and other medical isotopes. Through innovative fusion technology, SHINE is advancing cancer treatment and diagnostics while exploring applications in healthcare and sustainable energy. Learn more at www.shinefusion.com.

About Primo Biotechnology

Primo Biotechnology is a leader in Asia’s nuclear medicine sector, dedicated to developing and delivering high-precision radiopharmaceuticals. Committed to personalized cancer care, Primo’s vision, Future in Precision, drives its mission to improve healthcare outcomes. Visit www.primobt.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Sunny Chen

Marketing Manager

sunny.chen@primobt.com | +8862-2537-1160

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dc04840-2100-4ffb-bf2f-06574473d42c

Primo Partners with SHINE to Advance Precision Cancer Care in Asia-Pacific Primo partners with SHINE to bring Ilumira (Lu-177) to Asia-Pacific, advancing radioligand therapy and precision cancer care with exclusive rights in key markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.